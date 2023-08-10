Where: Croft & Co, 66 Tyrone Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg
Bringing home the bacon: the Food Snoop reviews Croft & Co
Introducing our fortnightly feature where we share the lowdown on new and not so new eating about town
Image: Supplied
Where: Croft & Co, 66 Tyrone Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg
What: A busy cafe serving breakfast and lunch, good coffees and a great meeting spot
Why: It's always busy, especially with the health pundits, cyclists and runners who use it as their drop-in spot, and that it opens at 6am from Monday to Sunday. And did we say the grub is particularly good too? Also most welcoming to those who choose a slow brekkie or long lunch over exercise, with excellent WiFi it's also a popular working spot.
What's hot: It's my fave spot for brekkie for two reasons — they serve it all day and their helpings are generous, including a mountain of bacon that comes in a delicious crispy heap on the side.
None of those two rashers here (see pic below). I adore bacon and it's what brings me back when I'm in for a warming brekkie of their creamy scrambled eggs, which is really creamy, a helping of the sweetest grilled baby tomatoes and, lest I forget the streaky bacon and a generous slab of toasted Portuguese bread, it's probably the best R130 you can spend to keep you going for the whole day.
For variety, the Shakshuka Style breakfast, R120 — a panful of Middle-Eastern inspired cooked tomatoes topped off with two poached eggs, toasted Portuguese bread — and to finish off that gorgeous heap of crispy streaky bacon.
For coffee lovers they have the lot, with milk alternatives, plus lots of teas to choose from.
What if I don't eat Bacon? No worries, there's a salmon brekkie (R150), tomato eggs (R85), brisket eggs (R150), mushrooms on toast (R100), a selection of croissants and New York-style bagels with five different ideas (R60-R95) at a fraction of the price you'd pay for them in the Big Apple. And if you really want healthy, they do oats three ways (R65-R80) and fruit salad, yoghurt and muesli.
Not so hot: It's a busy spot, especially at the weekend when getting a table is like looking for gold dust. It's packed. In winter, choose a seat far away from the door which opens often letting in an icy draft.
Rating: 4/5
Consistent, good value, service is fast, efficient and friendly. The best part is you can chill and catch up with a friend or life as they don't hasten you out even with a queue at the door. Bonus?
PS: The loos are clean.
