Bringing home the bacon: the Food Snoop reviews Croft & Co

Introducing our fortnightly feature where we share the lowdown on new and not so new eating about town

10 August 2023 - 14:33
Hilary Biller Columnist
Whether its brekkie or a long lunch, Croft & Co is the place to go.
Image: Supplied

Where: Croft & Co, 66 Tyrone Ave, Parkview, Johannesburg

What: A busy cafe serving breakfast and lunch, good coffees and a great meeting spot

Why: It's always busy, especially with the health pundits, cyclists and runners who use it as their drop-in spot, and that it opens at 6am from Monday to Sunday. And did we say the grub is particularly good too? Also most welcoming to those who choose a slow brekkie or long lunch over exercise, with excellent WiFi it's also a popular working spot.

What's hot: It's my fave spot for brekkie for two reasons — they serve it all day and their helpings are generous, including a mountain of bacon that comes in a delicious crispy heap on the side.

None of those two rashers here (see pic below). I adore bacon and it's what brings me back when I'm in for a warming brekkie of their creamy scrambled eggs, which is really creamy, a helping of the sweetest grilled baby tomatoes and, lest I forget the streaky bacon and a generous slab of toasted Portuguese bread, it's probably the best R130 you can spend to keep you going for the whole day.

For variety, the Shakshuka Style breakfast, R120 — a panful of Middle-Eastern inspired cooked tomatoes topped off with two poached eggs, toasted Portuguese bread — and to finish off that gorgeous heap of crispy streaky bacon.

For coffee lovers they have the lot, with milk alternatives, plus lots of teas to choose from.

Bacon galore.
Image: Supplied
Make sure to steer clear of the door while dining in winter.
Image: Supplied

What if I don't eat Bacon? No worries, there's a salmon brekkie (R150), tomato eggs (R85), brisket eggs (R150), mushrooms on toast (R100), a selection of croissants and New York-style bagels with five different ideas (R60-R95) at a fraction of the price you'd pay for them in the Big Apple. And if you really want healthy, they do oats three ways (R65-R80) and fruit salad, yoghurt and muesli.

Not so hot: It's a busy spot, especially at the weekend when getting a table is like looking for gold dust. It's packed. In winter, choose a seat far away from the door which opens often letting in an icy draft. 

Rating: 4/5

Consistent, good value, service is fast, efficient and friendly. The best part is you can chill and catch up with a friend or life as they don't hasten you out even with a queue at the door. Bonus?

PS: The loos are clean.

