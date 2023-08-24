1. The Michelin star system was introduced in 1926 by the Michelin Tyre company in France. This followed the success of the Michelin Guide published in 1900 to encourage travel and listed mechanics, hotels and restaurants — and is published every year.
Seven things you need to know about Michelin ratings
What is a Michelin star and how are they awarded? We've got all the details on the prestigious awards
Image: Anelia Loubser
1. The Michelin star system was introduced in 1926 by the Michelin Tyre company in France. This followed the success of the Michelin Guide published in 1900 to encourage travel and listed mechanics, hotels and restaurants — and is published every year.
2. The much-coveted Michelin star rating is awarded to highly rated restaurants. One star is considered “a very good restaurant”; two stars denotes “excellent cooking worth a detour” and three stars “exceptional cuisine worth a special journey”.
3. Contrary to popular belief, it is not the chefs who receive the accolade. Michelin stars can only be attached to a restaurant and the guide clearly states: “There is no such thing as a Michelin-starred chef”. Michelin stars are awarded solely on the standard of cuisine. The establishment retains the accolade even if the particular head chef who was there at the time of the ranking leaves the establishment.
4. How are the stars awarded? Shrouded in secrecy, restaurants are visited by anonymous undercover inspectors who are food experts who undergo official Michelin Guide training in France. Inspectors are encouraged not to reveal to anyone — not even family and friends — what they do. Restaurant owners are not told when the inspection will happen.
5. Rated restaurants are reinspected and can lose their stars if it is considered the standards have slipped. It is said Gordon Ramsay, on losing his rating of his New York restaurant, said it was like “losing a girlfriend”.
6. The Michelin rating system is not in South Africa. Predominantly in the northern hemisphere, there's no surprise that France has the most Michelin star restaurants, followed by Japan, Italy, Germany and Spain. Restaurants in the US, UK and Southeast Asia are now also covered by Michelin.
7. Though South Africa is not covered by the Michelin rating system, five South African chefs — Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Jean Delport, Conor Toomey, Thinus van der Westhuizen and Hylton Espey — lead establishments overseas that carry this prestigious accolade.
