It's official — move over tea, coffee is the UK's most popular beverage

Sales of the beverage are showing signs of a takeover.

31 August 2023 - 11:30 By Staff Reporter
British consumers are switching to coffee from tea.
Image: 123RF/baibakova

For centuries tea was considered one of the most affordable and greatest beverages in the world, yet the British, well known as the nation of tea drinkers, are said to be turning their backs on the drink made with the leaves of the Camellia sinensis bush.

The drink that once reigned supreme has been toppled from its position by the roasted bean of the coffee plant. Last week the Daily Mail reported that recent stats showed it was official: the English are drinking 4% more coffee than tea.

And to add to the insult, more coffee is bought in UK supermarkets than packs of tea bags, despite the higher cost of coffee.

Imagine life without the ultimate cure all, the comforting cup of tea? The universal pickup beverage is said to be outdated, whereas coffee offers a sparkle of excitement and variety, with all the permutations — from espresso to cappuccino, latte to macchiato, affogato to Americano. It's no wonder coffee culture is leaving tea out in the cold. 

