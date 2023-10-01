A thank you to Tata
For Nelson Mandela, food and family went hand in hand. His personal chef for 22 years, Xoliswa Ndoyiya shares his favourite recipes and anecdotes in this wonderful keepsake
01 October 2023 - 01:15
Xoliswa's Ndoyiya was Nelson Mandela's personal chef for 22 years, until his death in 2013. She has not strayed far from where she started — Ndoyiya is now chef de tournant at the Sanctuary Mandela Boutique Hotel on the site of the former president's Houghton residence. Today, anyone visiting the hotel can savour some of the icon's favourite dishes, made by Sis'Xoli, as she is affectionately known, and her team...
