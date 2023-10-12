It is safe to eat eggs and poultry products during an avian flu outbreak, according to South African Poultry Association (Sapa) spokesperson Dr Abongile Balarane's response to myths about the virus that has hit the local industry.
The South African poultry industry has been hit by H5N1 and H7N6, a highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been affected by H5N1 while producers in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West are affected by H7N6.
All affected farms have been placed under quarantine and no live chickens and eggs are allowed to be removed from farms so no infected eggs and chickens make their way to retailers' shelves. Chickens infected with avian flu get sick quickly and die of the illness. The first sign of the illness is a drop to zero in producing eggs.
Are supermarket eggs safe to eat? SA Poultry Association weighs in
SA Poultry Association spokesperson responds to allay fears about the avian flu that has hit the egg industry
Image: 123rf
It is safe to eat eggs and poultry products during an avian flu outbreak, according to South African Poultry Association (Sapa) spokesperson Dr Abongile Balarane's response to myths about the virus that has hit the local industry.
The South African poultry industry has been hit by H5N1 and H7N6, a highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been affected by H5N1 while producers in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West are affected by H7N6.
All affected farms have been placed under quarantine and no live chickens and eggs are allowed to be removed from farms so no infected eggs and chickens make their way to retailers' shelves. Chickens infected with avian flu get sick quickly and die of the illness. The first sign of the illness is a drop to zero in producing eggs.
Six hacks to replace eggs in baking
SHOULD WE AVOID EATING EGGS DURING THE AVIAN FLU OUTBREAK?
The outbreak has created concern and panic among consumers about the safety of eating eggs and poultry. Balarane said consumers should eat only well-cooked eggs and avoid eating raw and very soft-cooked eggs as it may put you at risk of food-borne diseases. The heat in the preparation destroys the virus.
Sapa said eggs on shelves at retailers are safe for consumption, provided normal food safety steps are followed when preparing meals. There are strict industry guidelines for safety during an outbreak.
Eggs on shelves at reputable retailers are safe to eat. They have gone through all the necessary food inspection safety protocols before being allowed onto shelves.
Eggs on shelves are only from farms not on the quarantine list. Once a farm is put onto a quarantine list and has tested positive, all chickens and eggs have to be destroyed.
There are egg shortages but Sapa is monitoring the situation and engaging the agriculture, land reform and rural development departments and other relevant stakeholders for regular updates.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Anyone can make great meals from scratch on a budget, says celeb chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo
Biltong makes the list of world’s most Googled foods
RECIPE | Mini marmalade malva puds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos