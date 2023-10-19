Where: The Shed & Silo, 77 Thomas Rd, Norton's Home Estates, Benoni
What: A country restaurant and cafe, function venue, bakery and collection of shops
Why: When the DinePlan Reviewers’ Choice Newcomer Awards list was announced last week, it came as no surprise to East Randers familiar with The Shed & Silo that this beautiful country restaurant and function venue made it onto the list of the 25 best new additions, having competed with restaurants as far afield as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Winelands, the Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal. After all, it’s a busy spot for a reason. The beautiful country setting acts as a balm for the soul that’s enhanced by good food and perfect cappuccinos that go down well for a leisurely breakfast or lunch or those looking for an escape from city life over a cocktail or glass of wine.
What's hot: The breakfast menu is served until noon, making it a welcome spot for late risers. You’ll find a mix of sweet and savoury dishes as well as classics and breakfasts with a twist like the royale bowl: smoked salmon, perfectly poached eggs, citrus jam, radish slices and the most divine toasted mosbolletjie. Or perhaps the miss piggy omelette with pork belly, roasted peppers, caramelised onion and white cheddar.
Lunch can be light and healthy or hearty. Their savoury bagels are a hit. Served for breakfast and lunch, they can be ordered in plain, with sesame, rye, poppy — or everything.
Finding bliss in Benoni: the Food Snoop reviews The Shed & Silo
We share the lowdown on new and not-so-new eating about town
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
You’ll definitely want to leave space for a slice of cake from their scrumptious home-baked selection. The hummingbird cake and rich chocolate brownie comes highly recommended.
If you’re looking for a beautiful function venue, they do this too. Pick from the stunning glass house overlooking horses in the field; the cosy shed with creeping indoor plants, wooden tables and Persian rugs; or the more secluded function venue towards the bottom of the property.
Not so hot: It gets very busy and if you haven’t made a reservation — especially at the weekend or when the weather is too cold to be seated outside — you might have to wait.
Rating: 5/5
The food is consistently tasty and fresh, the service is hands-on and friendly and you leave feeling refreshed after a break in the beautiful surroundings and a stroll around the garden.
Details: The Shed & Silo is open Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-5pm. For bookings, phone 064-102-3230, email theshednsilo@gmail.com or visit DinePlan.
PS: Take some time after your meal and visit the shops on the property. There’s an artist studio, upholstery shop, seamstress, fresh produce stall and bakery, with the sweetest story and delicious bakes to boot.
