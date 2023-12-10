Food

Hot Lunch

Fynbos gave Inverroche boss Lorna Scott’s gin its South African tonic

Aspasia Karras and Lorna Scott

10 December 2023 - 00:00

As your mind and body lurch towards the end of the year in that frantic two-step to get things done so that you can finally relax from the stress of getting things done, you are probably thinking how nice a little gin and tonic might be right about now. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PARTNERSHIP | This is how we do it Lifestyle
  2. SA is among the world's 'most unspoilt' places, according to Instagram Travel
  3. Five things to stream: ‘Bottoms’, ‘Classified’ and more Lifestyle
  4. Luxury cruise or a thanks in the parking lot? Lifestyle
  5. Sam Nhlengethwa: A classic collection Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad