The winner of PATRÓN Perfectionists, Josh Hendricks, says he wants to bring home the global prize
Bring home the prize
Josh Hendricks has been named South Africa’s PATRÓN cocktail master after clinching top honours at this year’s PATRÓN Perfectionists, a global bartending competition which gives mixologists a platform to show off their skills as they strive for perfection in their craft. The South African leg of the competition took place over two rounds and saw the finalists whip up two PATRÓN-inspired cocktails. As the winner, the 26-year-old head bartender at Fable in Cape Town will join 14 other global finalists in March 2024 for an experience-filled week as part of the final leg of the global bartending competition at Hacienda PATRÓN, the distillery where PATRÓN is made in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. ..
