Has Christmas come too early this year?

If you haven't got the gammon, don't stress — just go the ready-cooked unglazed ham route. Glazing is the easiest part, so whipping it out of the oven with a flourish will be all the pizazz you will need on Christmas day. No-one has to know you didn't cook it yourself!

Just whip up this easy glaze. Take a couple of tablespoons of smooth or chunky apricot jam or marmalade, a teaspoon of ready-made mustard, and 15ml of warm water. Stir well and spread over the ham. Cover a baking tray with foil (so there's less washing up), top the ham evenly with the glaze, bake at 160°C for 20-30 minutes, basting halfway, and voila! Get fancy and add drained canned apricots with a couple of glacé cherries, or else use fresh or dried orange slices secured with a couple of cloves. Ham is delicious served hot or cold, and it's great for leftovers too.