'Musselling' in the new year

Serves 4-6, but can easily be doubled or trebled
Prep/cooking time: 30 minutes
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
One small bunch of leeks, finely chopped (if you can't find leeks, you can use a large onion, finely chopped, or a bunch of chopped spring onions)
3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped — or more, if you like
Half a bottle of white wine (Chenin blanc works well)
1,5-2kg fresh black mussels, cleaned,* or use frozen half-shell mussels that have already been washed
125ml fresh cream, or use coconut milk
Rind of a lemon, finely grated
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley and dill, chopped
*To clean fresh mussels, rinse them under cold tap water. Scrub the outsides if they are a little hairy, and then pull off the grassy “beard” from the pointy side to the round side. They are now ready for the pot. Remember, any mussels that aren't closed should be discarded before cooking. And any mussels that haven't opened after cooking should also be tossed.
1. In a wide, heavy-based pot/casserole dish, heat the oil and butter over a medium heat. Fry the leeks & garlic until they are soft and translucent, but not too brown. Add the wine, turn up the heat, and bring to a boil.
2. Add the mussels all at once and cover with a lid. Bring to the boil again and steam for 5-8 minutes until they are open and just cooked. Add the cream and heat through, and then take off the heat and add the lemon rind. Season to taste with salt and pepper (some mussels can be very salty already, so be careful).
3. Serve scattered with chopped herbs, chunks of French bread and, of course, wine.
Recipe: Ilse van der Merwe
Wine Suggestion:
Spier 21 Gables Chenin blanc is sourced predominantly from a unique 35-year-old vineyard in Tygerberg, Durbanville. Bright and yellow-tinged, this beauty has a slightly golden core and has been oak-fermented and matured. The nose immediately offers ripe, baked apples and apple-pie spice. A combination of savoury notes and pure fruit gives beautiful layers of complexity to a rich entry and powerful palate. This is a full-bodied and seriously structured chenin blanc that will age well over the next decade.
'Musselling' in the new year
Easy-as-pie crowd-pleasing food to see in 2024
Image: Tasha Seccombe
It's delicious crowd-sharing food — a pot of fresh mussels, plenty of good white wine, and French bread to mop up the juices. If you are lucky enough to be at the coast, you can pick the mussels off the rocks — with a licence, of course — or find fresh or frozen mussels in the local fishmonger or supermarket.
The joy of this dish lies in its simplicity. The mussels cook in minutes, so don't overcook them. This is true South African gesellig food that will bring everyone together, won't break the bank, and can be cooked over the coals in a pot.
And with this comes a wine suggestion: a Chenin works well, so a Spier 21 Gables Chenin blanc will go down nicely. Serve well chilled and you have a party.
Happy New Year!
NEW YEAR MUSSEL POT
Serves 4-6, but can easily be doubled or trebled
Prep/cooking time: 30 minutes
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
One small bunch of leeks, finely chopped (if you can't find leeks, you can use a large onion, finely chopped, or a bunch of chopped spring onions)
3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped — or more, if you like
Half a bottle of white wine (Chenin blanc works well)
1,5-2kg fresh black mussels, cleaned,* or use frozen half-shell mussels that have already been washed
125ml fresh cream, or use coconut milk
Rind of a lemon, finely grated
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh parsley and dill, chopped
*To clean fresh mussels, rinse them under cold tap water. Scrub the outsides if they are a little hairy, and then pull off the grassy “beard” from the pointy side to the round side. They are now ready for the pot. Remember, any mussels that aren't closed should be discarded before cooking. And any mussels that haven't opened after cooking should also be tossed.
1. In a wide, heavy-based pot/casserole dish, heat the oil and butter over a medium heat. Fry the leeks & garlic until they are soft and translucent, but not too brown. Add the wine, turn up the heat, and bring to a boil.
2. Add the mussels all at once and cover with a lid. Bring to the boil again and steam for 5-8 minutes until they are open and just cooked. Add the cream and heat through, and then take off the heat and add the lemon rind. Season to taste with salt and pepper (some mussels can be very salty already, so be careful).
3. Serve scattered with chopped herbs, chunks of French bread and, of course, wine.
Recipe: Ilse van der Merwe
Wine Suggestion:
Spier 21 Gables Chenin blanc is sourced predominantly from a unique 35-year-old vineyard in Tygerberg, Durbanville. Bright and yellow-tinged, this beauty has a slightly golden core and has been oak-fermented and matured. The nose immediately offers ripe, baked apples and apple-pie spice. A combination of savoury notes and pure fruit gives beautiful layers of complexity to a rich entry and powerful palate. This is a full-bodied and seriously structured chenin blanc that will age well over the next decade.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Bombay: Unleash your inner mixologist with Bombay Sapphire this holiday season
Wine picks for your Christmas table
RECIPE | Matapa and prawns to get you in the mood for the holidays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos