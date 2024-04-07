Dianne Bibby shares four delicious recipes to try from her cookbook

When it comes to curries, toasting whole spices goes a long way to emphasising their concealed potential. It’s worth the extra step. Adding cashews is neither authentic nor essential, but I’m prepared to run the gauntlet in pursuit of deliciousness.
Image: Dianne Bibby
RUBY JEWEL SPOON SALAD
The combination is quirky, but in a brilliantly simple way. Eating salad with a spoon is rather appealing. It suggests an ease that does away with forking unco-operative fiddly bits, while at the same time ensuring a complete mouthful of all the components.
Serves 6
250g cherry tomatoes
200g strawberries, hulled and quartered
1 red sweet pepper, deseeded and finely diced
1 shallot or 1/2 small red onion, finely diced
85g pomegranate seeds
25g dried cranberries
1 red chilli, seeds in or scraped (depending on heat preferred), and finely diced
Dressing:
5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds, toasted and finely ground
5ml (1 tsp) sumac
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses or honey
Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
25g fresh herbs (mint and flat-leaf parsley), roughly chopped
1. Combine the tomatoes, strawberries, red pepper, shallot or red onion, pomegranate seeds, cranberries and chilli in a mixing bowl.
2. For the dressing, whisk together the coriander, sumac, lemon juice, olive oil and pomegranate molasses or honey. Season lightly with salt and black pepper.
3. Add the herbs to the salad and pour over the dressing. Toss lightly to combine.
AVOCADO & EDAMAME GARDEN SALAD
The secret to a really good green salad is the freshest produce and a vigorous dressing to make it shine. After slicing the baby marrows, a gentle pat-down with a paper towel will ensure the dressing clings. Toss at the table, or thereabouts. Next time I’ll add fried halloumi strips for a salty contrast.
Serves 2 as a light lunch or 4 as a side
Classic Vinaigrette:
30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil
7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) prosecco vinegar or apple cider vinegar
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice
Zest of 1/2 lemon
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) Dijon mustard
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) honey or maple syrup
A pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes
A twist of freshly ground black pepper
Salad:
100g shelled edamame beans
3 small baby marrows, sliced into ribbons
1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced
A generous handful each of baby spinach and rocket
30g toasted sunflower and pumpkin seed mix
Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced
Micro herbs and pea shoots, to finish
1. Start by making the vinaigrette by placing all the ingredients in a lidded jar and shaking it vigorously. Taste and adjust seasoning according to taste.
2. Combine the edamame, baby marrows, cucumber, spinach, rocket and seeds in a bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper. Drizzle over half the dressing to coat.
3. Divide between two plates. Add the avocado, micro herbs and pea shoots. Drizzle over the remaining dressing and serve immediately.
Image: Diane Bibby
EASY BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY WITH BROWNED BUTTER
A breeze to put together once you’ve made the curry paste. Spicy, but not overly hot. Drizzle over the hot, browned butter at the end and let it trickle into the sauce.
Serves 4
700g skinless chicken fillets, cut into large cubes
160ml Butter Chicken curry paste, divided, see recipe below
Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil, for cooking
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
180ml chicken stock (250ml for a thinner sauce
5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
250ml (1 cup) Greek or double-cream yoghurt
40g butter, optional
Quick herb yoghurt:
125ml (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt
Zest of 1 lemon
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
Pinch of fine salt
Handful of finely chopped fresh mint, coriander and flat-leaf parsley
1. Place the chicken and 80ml curry paste in a non-metallic bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Cover and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight, if time allows.
2. Heat 15ml oil in a wide-based pan until hot. Cook the chicken for several minutes, more to sear than brown. Scrape in the remaining paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, sugar and cinnamon stick. Cover partially and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir through the yoghurt and cook for a further 10 minutes.
3. For the browned butter, heat the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Once the butter is melted, turn the heat up and let it splutter away until nutty and golden in colour.
4. Pour the hot, browned butter over the curry just before serving and swirl through. Offer with warm naan bread, steamed basmati rice and a quick herb yoghurt. For the yoghurt combine all the ingredients and serve with the curry.
BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY PASTE
When it comes to curries, toasting whole spices goes a long way to emphasising their concealed potential. It’s worth the extra step. Adding cashews is neither authentic nor essential, but I’m prepared to run the gauntlet in pursuit of deliciousness.
Makes 320ml (use 160ml per recipe for butter chicken)
40g raw unsalted cashew nuts
22.5ml cumin seeds
15ml coriander seeds
5 whole cloves
1 star anise, crushed
1 cinnamon stick
6 cardamom pods, crushed, husks discarded
2 large red onions, diced
Vegetable oil, for cooking plus extra for covering
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh ginger
22.5ml garam masala
15ml (1 tbsp) dried red chilli flakes
5ml (1 tsp) chilli powder
15ml (1 tbsp) paprika
10ml (2 tsp) Maldon sea salt flakes
10ml (2 tsp) brown sugar
50g tomato paste
250ml (1 cup) water
1. Place all the cashews in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Set aside to soften, around 20 minutes.
2. Dry-toast the cumin, coriander, cloves, star anise and cinnamon stick in a pan until fragrant, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder, along with the cardamom pods, and pulse until finely ground.
3. Sauté the onions in 30ml oil over a medium-low heat until softened and caramelised, about 20 minutes. Stir in the garlic and ginger, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the freshly ground spices, garam masala, chilli flakes, chilli powder, paprika, salt and sugar. Give the onions a good mix, coating them in the spices.
4. Drain the cashews, then add to the onions along with the tomato paste and water. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a processor. Add 15ml oil and blitz until smooth. Spoon into a sterilised jar. Drizzle a little vegetable oil over the top, just enough to cover the paste, then seal and store in the fridge for up to three weeks.
Butter Chicken Curry Paste Ideas
Butter chicken rotis, roast butternut and chickpea curry, chicken burgers, butter chicken meatballs in coconut cream.
Image: Diane Bibby
LEOPARD CHOCOLATE BISCUIT CAKE
For the leopard effect, cut the biscuits into smallish squares. It really is an anything goes kind of recipe. Chopped nuts, dried cherries, apricots, that sort of thing. Unashamedly rich with a fudge-like texture.
Serves 12-14
125g butter
120g dark chocolate (70%), roughly chopped
80ml honey or golden syrup
25g cocoa powder
5ml vanilla extract
A pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes
250g Eet-Sum-Mor biscuits, roughly chopped
100g dried cranberries
Topping:
150g milk chocolate, roughly chopped
30ml full-cream milk
15ml olive oil
15ml boiling water
Optional:
Melted chocolate, to drizzle
Cocoa nibs, to finish
1. Line and butter a 15cm loose-bottomed cake tin. Place the butter, dark chocolate, honey or syrup and cocoa in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir gently until melted, then remove from the heat. Add the vanilla and salt and whisk with a balloon whisk to break up any dry cocoa clumps.
2. Fold in the biscuits and cranberries. Scrape into the cake tin and press the mixture down firmly. Chill for several hours until set.
3. For the topping melt the milk chocolate and milk gently. Whisk in the olive oil and water. Spread the topping over the set cake and chill for 2 hours.
4. Unmould carefully and place on a cake plate. Drizzle with a little extra melted chocolate and scatter with cocoa nibs, if you like.
