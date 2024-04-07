Food

Dianne Bibby shares four delicious recipes to try from her cookbook

The stylish new cookbook offers generous helpings of decadent delights

07 April 2024 - 00:00 By Compiled by Hilary Biller
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ruby Jewel Spoon Salad
Ruby Jewel Spoon Salad
Image: Dianne Bibby

RUBY JEWEL SPOON SALAD

The combination is quirky, but in a brilliantly simple way. Eating salad with a spoon is rather appealing. It suggests an ease that does away with forking unco-operative fiddly bits, while at the same time ensuring a complete mouthful of all the components.

Serves 6

250g cherry tomatoes

200g strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 red sweet pepper, deseeded and finely diced

1 shallot or 1/2 small red onion, finely diced

85g pomegranate seeds

25g dried cranberries

1 red chilli, seeds in or scraped (depending on heat preferred), and finely diced

Dressing:

5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds, toasted and finely ground

5ml (1 tsp) sumac

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil

15ml (1 tbsp) pomegranate molasses or honey

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper 

25g fresh herbs (mint and flat-leaf parsley), roughly chopped

1. Combine the tomatoes, strawberries, red pepper, shallot or red onion, pomegranate seeds, cranberries and chilli in a mixing bowl.

2. For the dressing, whisk together the coriander, sumac, lemon juice, olive oil and pomegranate molasses or honey. Season lightly with salt and black pepper.

3. Add the herbs to the salad and pour over the dressing. Toss lightly to combine.

AVOCADO & EDAMAME GARDEN SALAD

The secret to a really good green salad is the freshest produce and a vigorous dressing to make it shine. After slicing the baby marrows, a gentle pat-down with a paper towel will ensure the dressing clings. Toss at the table, or thereabouts. Next time I’ll add fried halloumi strips for a salty contrast.

Serves 2 as a light lunch or 4 as a side

Classic Vinaigrette:

30ml (2 tbsp) extra virgin olive oil

7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) prosecco vinegar or apple cider vinegar

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1/2 lemon

2.5ml (1/2 tsp) Dijon mustard

2.5ml (1/2 tsp) honey or maple syrup

A pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes

A twist of freshly ground black pepper

Salad:

100g shelled edamame beans

3 small baby marrows, sliced into ribbons

1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced

A generous handful each of baby spinach and rocket

30g toasted sunflower and pumpkin seed mix

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced

Micro herbs and pea shoots, to finish

1. Start by making the vinaigrette by placing all the ingredients in a lidded jar and shaking it vigorously. Taste and adjust seasoning according to taste.

2. Combine the edamame, baby marrows, cucumber, spinach, rocket and seeds in a bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper. Drizzle over half the dressing to coat.

3. Divide between two plates. Add the avocado, micro herbs and pea shoots. Drizzle over the remaining dressing and serve immediately. 

Easy butter chicken curry with browned butter.
Easy butter chicken curry with browned butter.
Image: Diane Bibby

EASY BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY WITH BROWNED BUTTER

A breeze to put together once you’ve made the curry paste. Spicy, but not overly hot. Drizzle over the hot, browned butter at the end and let it trickle into the sauce.

Serves 4

700g skinless chicken fillets, cut into large cubes

160ml Butter Chicken curry paste, divided, see recipe below

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for cooking

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

180ml chicken stock (250ml for a thinner sauce

5ml (1 tsp) brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

250ml (1 cup) Greek or double-cream yoghurt

40g butter, optional

Quick herb yoghurt:

125ml (1/2 cup) Greek yoghurt

Zest of 1 lemon

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

Pinch of fine salt

Handful of finely chopped fresh mint, coriander and flat-leaf parsley

1. Place the chicken and 80ml curry paste in a non-metallic bowl. Season lightly with salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Cover and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight, if time allows.

2. Heat 15ml oil in a wide-based pan until hot. Cook the chicken for several minutes, more to sear than brown. Scrape in the remaining paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, sugar and cinnamon stick. Cover partially and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir through the yoghurt and cook for a further 10 minutes.

3. For the browned butter, heat the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Once the butter is melted, turn the heat up and let it splutter away until nutty and golden in colour.

4. Pour the hot, browned butter over the curry just before serving and swirl through. Offer with warm naan bread, steamed basmati rice and a quick herb yoghurt. For the yoghurt combine all the ingredients and serve with the curry.

 

BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY PASTE

When it comes to curries, toasting whole spices goes a long way to emphasising their concealed potential. It’s worth the extra step. Adding cashews is neither authentic nor essential, but I’m prepared to run the gauntlet in pursuit of deliciousness.

Makes 320ml (use 160ml per recipe for butter chicken)

40g raw unsalted cashew nuts

22.5ml cumin seeds

15ml coriander seeds

5 whole cloves

1 star anise, crushed

1 cinnamon stick

6 cardamom pods, crushed, husks discarded

2 large red onions, diced

Vegetable oil, for cooking plus extra for covering

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh ginger

22.5ml garam masala

15ml (1 tbsp) dried red chilli flakes

5ml (1 tsp) chilli powder

15ml (1 tbsp) paprika

10ml (2 tsp) Maldon sea salt flakes

10ml (2 tsp) brown sugar

50g tomato paste

250ml (1 cup) water

1. Place all the cashews in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Set aside to soften, around 20 minutes.

2. Dry-toast the cumin, coriander, cloves, star anise and cinnamon stick in a pan until fragrant, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder, along with the cardamom pods, and pulse until finely ground.

3. Sauté the onions in 30ml oil over a medium-low heat until softened and caramelised, about 20 minutes. Stir in the garlic and ginger, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the freshly ground spices, garam masala, chilli flakes, chilli powder, paprika, salt and sugar. Give the onions a good mix, coating them in the spices.

4. Drain the cashews, then add to the onions along with the tomato paste and water. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a processor. Add 15ml oil and blitz until smooth. Spoon into a sterilised jar. Drizzle a little vegetable oil over the top, just enough to cover the paste, then seal and store in the fridge for up to three weeks.

Butter Chicken Curry Paste Ideas

Butter chicken rotis, roast butternut and chickpea curry, chicken burgers, butter chicken meatballs in coconut cream.

Leopard chocolate biscuit cake.
Leopard chocolate biscuit cake.
Image: Diane Bibby

LEOPARD CHOCOLATE BISCUIT CAKE

For the leopard effect, cut the biscuits into smallish squares. It really is an anything goes kind of recipe. Chopped nuts, dried cherries, apricots, that sort of thing. Unashamedly rich with a fudge-like texture. 

Serves 12-14

125g butter

120g dark chocolate (70%), roughly chopped

80ml honey or golden syrup

25g cocoa powder

5ml vanilla extract

A pinch of Maldon sea salt flakes

250g Eet-Sum-Mor biscuits, roughly chopped

100g dried cranberries

Topping:

150g milk chocolate, roughly chopped

30ml full-cream milk

15ml olive oil

15ml boiling water

Optional:

Melted chocolate, to drizzle

Cocoa nibs, to finish

1. Line and butter a 15cm loose-bottomed cake tin. Place the butter, dark chocolate, honey or syrup and cocoa in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water. Stir gently until melted, then remove from the heat. Add the vanilla and salt and whisk with a balloon whisk to break up any dry cocoa clumps.

2. Fold in the biscuits and cranberries. Scrape into the cake tin and press the mixture down firmly. Chill for several hours until set.

3. For the topping melt the milk chocolate and milk gently. Whisk in the olive oil and water. Spread the topping over the set cake and chill for 2 hours.

4. Unmould carefully and place on a cake plate. Drizzle with a little extra melted chocolate and scatter with cocoa nibs, if you like.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Five good reasons to eat eggs

We take another look at eggs, the most affordable and nutritious protein, and whip up spinach, feta and chicken egg roll-ups
Lifestyle
6 days ago

A plum assignment to create delectable dishes

Hillary Biller learns all about the journey of this humble fruit — from tree to table
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Slap chips, milk tart, jelly tots, lemon meringue pie and lucky packets

Tessa Kiros shares her memories of growing up in SA and some yummy recipes that remind her of home
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Last round: Kitchener’s and the inevitable good-bye Lifestyle
  2. I dodged a Bullet, says Bok's ex-wife Lifestyle
  3. Rokh H&M collection puts an exciting conceptual spin on wardrobe staples The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. New Triland Route invites you to head into a province, a country & a kingdom Travel
  5. Gauteng's land barons keep it in the family Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs