Fishing for the Future: Woolworths supports sustainable seafood

In today’s global market, seafood stands as a vital commodity, influencing both our diets and the health of our oceans.

Recognising this, Woolworths became the first retailer to sign the World Wide Fund For Nature’s Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-SASSI*) Retail Charter in 2008 and launched its Fishing for the Future programme in support of sustainable seafood.

Woolworths’ Fishing for the Future is a dedicated sustainability programme aimed at promoting the responsible sourcing and production of seafood for better food choices, thriving communities and healthy oceans.

Seafood production reached a historic high of 179-million tonnes in 2020, of which 87% was used for direct human consumption, highlighting its significance in global food security. However, unsustainable fishing practices and aquaculture can pose threats to marine habitats and biodiversity.

Woolworths’ Fishing for the Future programme addresses these challenges by emphasising responsible management of fish stocks and promoting sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices.