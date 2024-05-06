Fishing for the Future: Woolworths supports sustainable seafood
The retailer is committed to the responsible sourcing and production of seafood for better food choices, thriving communities and healthy oceans
In today’s global market, seafood stands as a vital commodity, influencing both our diets and the health of our oceans.
Recognising this, Woolworths became the first retailer to sign the World Wide Fund For Nature’s Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-SASSI*) Retail Charter in 2008 and launched its Fishing for the Future programme in support of sustainable seafood.
Woolworths’ Fishing for the Future is a dedicated sustainability programme aimed at promoting the responsible sourcing and production of seafood for better food choices, thriving communities and healthy oceans.
Seafood production reached a historic high of 179-million tonnes in 2020, of which 87% was used for direct human consumption, highlighting its significance in global food security. However, unsustainable fishing practices and aquaculture can pose threats to marine habitats and biodiversity.
Woolworths’ Fishing for the Future programme addresses these challenges by emphasising responsible management of fish stocks and promoting sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices.
At the heart of Woolworths' sustainability efforts lies the retailer’s Good Business Journey (GBJ), a comprehensive programme focused on making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Fishing for the Future is a key component of its GBJ's responsible sourcing targets, underscoring its commitment to sustainable seafood sourcing.
The programme extends beyond mere procurement policies; it embraces a holistic approach to seafood sustainability, encompassing climate change mitigation, waste management and social justice challenges. By engaging stakeholders across the seafood value chain, from producers to consumers, Woolworths aims to foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation in sustainability practices.
Good to know
Woolworths’ canned tuna is caught using the pole-and-line catch method, which is an ancient, artisanal fishing method that contributed 7% of the total global tuna catch in 2022.
Pole-and-line fishing, also known as 'one-by-one' fishing, is a highly selective and traditional way to catch tuna which virtually eliminates the by-catch of other species, such as sharks, sea turtles and dolphins, ensuring healthy ocean ecosystems. It also creates jobs and empowers coastal communities.
Through Fishing for the Future, Woolworths aims to lead by example, sourcing the best quality seafood from reputable fisheries and aquaculture companies, while supporting small-scale fishers and adhering to international labour standards. By aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Woolworths contributes to the global agenda for sustainable seafood and ocean conservation.
Partnerships with key NGOs further amplify Woolworths' impact, enabling the adoption of innovative solutions and technologies in seafood sustainability. By collaborating with organisations such as the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI), Global Tuna Alliance (GTA), Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), International Pole and Line Foundation (IPNLF), Food Animal Initiative (FAI Farms) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Woolworths stays at the forefront of sustainable practices in the industry.
Sustainability isn't just a corporate initiative; it's a collective responsibility. Woolworths encourages its customers to make informed seafood choices, empowering them to contribute to the preservation of our oceans. While Fishing for the Future sets the stage for change, it's the collective actions of Woolworths' customers that will truly make a difference in safeguarding our marine ecosystems for future generations.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.
*WWF-SASSI works with different stakeholders in the seafood value chain. Its outreach empowers and educates consumers, seafood suppliers and retailers, local fishers and the fishing industry to be informed about the sustainability status of various types of seafoods and the environmental impacts of different fishing methods.