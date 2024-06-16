Food

Sweet tooth for Youth Day

Sabrina Bibby lets us in on the magic of her one-woman bakery

16 June 2024 - 08:33
Hilary Biller Columnist

THE BAKER..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s first amphibious passenger bus to cruise in Cape Town Travel
  2. Meet Woolworths’ Youth Makers challenge winners Lifestyle
  3. A deep dive into the intensely pleasurable National Arts Festival Lifestyle
  4. MaXhosa style for New York’s elite The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Jail rape melted the ice in brutal gangster's heart Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...