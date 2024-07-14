Lunch with new MasterChef SA judge

SA CHEF WORKING IN LONDON

The last time I saw Chef Kat was early 2023. It was at a dinner at the Marabi Club in Doornfontein, a popular jazz club and restaurant where he was the executive chef. A couple of months later he grabbed an opportunity to work at Kudu, a South African restaurant in London.

“Amazing restaurant but not for me. I returned to SA a couple of months later feeling bruised, my tail between my legs. I felt I’d let myself down and had failed. I got back (to SA) and knew I needed time to fix myself,” said Chef Kat, who then took off a couple of months to find his feet before seeking out new opportunities.

THE CELEBRITY CHEF

Chef Kat talked about his role in the new series of MasterChef SA and how it all came to be. It all happened late last year when licking his wounds on his return to SA. He was surprised to receive a call from Paul Venter, MD of production company Homebrew films. Venter asked if he would consider coming to Cape Town to discuss his potential role as judge in the upcoming fifth season of the popular cooking show.

He would join judges Zola Nene and Justine Drake from the previous season. In sharing the story, Chef Kat described his initial shock on receiving the call, the disbelief and then the unbelievable ecstasy about the incredible opportunity that was coming his way. “It was meant to be", he said. “I’m VERY excited to be on TV.”

Without giving too much away, he spilt some of the beans on MasterChef SA Season 5, and speaks glowingly of the contestants. “They were so inspiring. MasterChef SA is such an amazing journey. Imagine taking a risk, choosing to lose your job to cook for six weeks, knowing you may or may not win the million rand,” he said.

I learnt that there were over a 1,000 entries. It is the content team’s job to whittle the number down to 60, and then 30 wannabe contestants, which was done via Skype interviews. Then it was the trio of judges who got the final say on the top 20 candidates, and this was done with a cook off.

Chef Kat tested the hopefuls by asking them to make an omelette. “You can gauge so much from a simple omelette,” he said, adding that apart from cooking skills, they were looking for contestants with personality.

Chef Kat was amazed at the top 20 contestants’ skills, how amateur cooks could conjure up amazing creations and get them on the plate — and in most cases on time. “In the MasterChef Kitchen, the clock waits for no-one,” he said.

I learnt that there are masterclasses for the top 20 before the filming of the show and how impressed Chef Kat was of the great team behind the production. “It is one of the most authentic shows,” he said using adjectives like “amazing”, “supportive”, “professional”.

He talked about the culinary team behind the scenes, lead by well-known Cape Town food writer and stylist Herman Lategan, the sponsors highlighting the main line sponsor Pick n Pay and the incredible produce to grocery basics, meat, poultry, dairy, seafood the retailer provided for the contestants. “It was a feast. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was a no expenses spared production.”

Was there a flavour that emerged as dominant in the contestants cooking for Chef Kat? Unsurprisingly it was that powerful and uber trendy spice, chilli. “For the contestants to shine, their flavours had to be punchy and loud,” he said.

“My biggest shock came when realising that in watching MasterChef SAyou think the show is a rehearsed production. It's not. MasterChef SAis a cooking competition where you have to be the best on the day, and the contestants are very much only as good as their last meal.

“You have to be, to stand a chance of winning R1 million in this thrilling cooking competition with many twists and turns. A million rand for isx weeks of cooking? Wow! Many chefs in this country won’t see that amount of money in their working lives,” said an excited Chef Katlego.

Catch the 20-episode fifth season of MasterChef SA on SABC’s S3, Saturdays at 7.30pm.

