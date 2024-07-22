Growing for gold: the story of Woolworths' ClemenGold mandarins

Winter is often synonymous with cosying up indoors, but it's also the perfect time to indulge in our local bountiful citrus harvest, particularly deliciously sweet ClemenGold mandarins.

A source of vitamin C, these sweet and aromatic fruits contribute to the normal function of the immune system, especially needed during the cold and flu season, as well as overall wellness, making them an important part of our winter diets. Their juicy, bright flavours and colour not only enhance winter meals but also elevate moods, adding a burst of vibrancy to the colder months.

SA is globally recognised for its high-quality citrus products, and ClemenGold “easy to peel” mandarins are a standout. Exclusive to Woolworths, ClemenGold fruits are hand-picked and are grown across the country, from Limpopo province in the north to Robertson and Citrusdal in the Western Cape. This geographical diversity ensures that local ClemenGold fruits are available throughout the autumn and winter seasons, providing a consistent supply to customers.

For more than 15 years, Woolworths has been at the forefront of promoting regenerative farming practices through its Farming for the Future (FFF) programme. This initiative encourages farmers to adopt sustainable methods that work in harmony with nature, thereby building resilience to climate change. ClemenGold growers are integral to this programme, using advanced agricultural practices that prioritise environmental health and sustainability.