Growing for gold: the story of Woolworths' ClemenGold mandarins
ClemenGold growers are helping to cultivate a brighter, healthier future for both people and the planet, making these local citrus fruits so much more than just a delicious seasonal treat
Winter is often synonymous with cosying up indoors, but it's also the perfect time to indulge in our local bountiful citrus harvest, particularly deliciously sweet ClemenGold mandarins.
A source of vitamin C, these sweet and aromatic fruits contribute to the normal function of the immune system, especially needed during the cold and flu season, as well as overall wellness, making them an important part of our winter diets. Their juicy, bright flavours and colour not only enhance winter meals but also elevate moods, adding a burst of vibrancy to the colder months.
SA is globally recognised for its high-quality citrus products, and ClemenGold “easy to peel” mandarins are a standout. Exclusive to Woolworths, ClemenGold fruits are hand-picked and are grown across the country, from Limpopo province in the north to Robertson and Citrusdal in the Western Cape. This geographical diversity ensures that local ClemenGold fruits are available throughout the autumn and winter seasons, providing a consistent supply to customers.
For more than 15 years, Woolworths has been at the forefront of promoting regenerative farming practices through its Farming for the Future (FFF) programme. This initiative encourages farmers to adopt sustainable methods that work in harmony with nature, thereby building resilience to climate change. ClemenGold growers are integral to this programme, using advanced agricultural practices that prioritise environmental health and sustainability.
The regenerative farming techniques employed by Woolworths’ ClemenGold farmers are varied and innovative. Integrated pest management, for example, involves using beneficial insects to reduce the need for artificial pesticides. This approach not only minimises chemical use but also promotes a healthier ecosystem. Soil health and water usage are managed scientifically to ensure that water is used responsibly and that the land remains fertile and productive. Additionally, ClemenGold farmers are committed to removing invasive alien vegetation and conserving more than 4,000 hectares of indigenous flora and fauna.
Efforts to reduce carbon footprints are evident in the extensive solar plants installed in the packhouses, which generate more than 1,660 kilowatts per hour. Biological treatment plants convert wastewater into irrigation water, showcasing a commitment to resource efficiency and sustainability.
The effect of ClemenGold farming extends beyond the fields and into the communities where these fragrantly ripe fruits are grown. ClemenGold farmers are deeply involved in uplifting local communities, particularly through educational initiatives. They support nearby early childhood development centres with food donations and enhanced learning programmes. These contributions ensure that children in these rural areas receive nutritious meals and quality education, laying a strong foundation for their future.
One inspiring example of community upliftment is the internship programme offered to local youth. This initiative provides young people with opportunities to gain practical experience and develop skills in agriculture. Kate Hlongo, a notable beneficiary of this programme, began her journey as an intern. Through dedication and hard work, she rose from an entry-level farmworker to the position of production manager at the Maradadi farm in Limpopo, which is part of Indigo Fruit Farming, a significant ClemenGold supplier for Woolworths.
Hlongo’s success story underscores the transformative potential of community-focused initiatives. By providing internships and career growth opportunities, ClemenGold farmers are not only contributing to the agricultural sector but also fostering personal and professional development within their communities.
ClemenGold virtually seedless citrus fruits are much more than a delicious winter treat. Through regenerative farming practices and dedicated community support, Woolworths’ ClemenGold farmers share the retailer’s vision of cultivating a brighter, healthier future for both people and the planet. This holistic approach to agriculture ensures that the benefits of ClemenGold extend far beyond the taste buds, having a positive affect on the environment and the lives of many.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.