‘The Bear’ truth about ritzy restaurants has got to be experienced
Subheading: Running a fine-dining establishment is not for the faint-hearted, and local fans of the Disney+ series were treated to a night of culinary delight to give them a literal taste of the Michelin-star experience
If the words “cousin”, “behind”, and “let it rip” excite you, there is probably only one reason. When The Bear first aired two years ago, it became an instant hit with audiences who dived into the chaos of Carmie’s world. The show, starring the immensely talented Jeremy Allen White, tells the story of a young chef who returns home to run the family restaurant in Chicago after his older brother’s unexpected passing.
Having worked his way up the fine-dining ladder in Michelin-star restaurants abroad, the ramshackle sandwich business he inherits is a far cry from the world he left behind. Carmie finds himself in the frustrating position of having to work with a team who have no concept of how to run a top establishment, in a kitchen in dire need of an upgrade, and with people who are highly averse to change.
All this plays out as Carmie comes face to face with the demons of his past: his own trauma passed on from his drug-addicted brother, an unstable alcoholic mother (excellently played by Jamie Lee Curtis), and a sister who yearns for a touch of normalcy in a world of family dysfunction that refuses to ease up. It’s in this highly strung, intense atmosphere that the creator of the show, Christopher Storer, manages to create television magic — something raw, and often uncomfortable, that is brilliantly executed.
Season 3 of the show aired on Disney+ last month, and loyal followers couldn’t wait to start the binge. In the latest season, The Bear takes viewers on a journey into Carmie’s frustrated mind in episodes that reveal the extent to which he’s plagued by his past and his incapacity to move beyond his haunted mental state — often at the expense of the people in his life.
It was always going to be hard to compete with episodes such as “Forks” and “Fishes”, which made season 2 sublime, and season 1 generally, which paved the way for the subsequent searing television run, but the show remains brilliant in what it does — illuminating tense, rundown and vulnerable relationships, as well as painting a picture of the people who work, and try to keep their heads above water, in an incredibly harsh industry.
To mark the release of season 3 of The Bear, Disney+ recently hosted The Bear Joburg Experience, an exclusive two-night pop-up that ran as a competition for fans of the show. The lucky winners were invited to the experience on either July 18 or 19, and on arrival were presented with a simulated grungy Chicago street scene complete with graffitied wall and yellow taxicab. They were then treated to dinner in a space reminiscent of the restaurant in the show.
Sunday Times joined a few select guests for a preview of the pop-up — and it was a treat for The Bear fans and those unfamiliar with the show alike. Hosted at a transformed Acid Food & Wine Bar in Parktown North, the night’s highlight was a five-course menu cooked by French-born chef Gregory Czarnecki.
Czarnecki worked in Michelin-star restaurants for 17 years before coming to South Africa. He’s the previous head chef of The Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West, and now leads the kitchen at the Cape Grace Hotel. You might also recognise him as a judge on the fourth season of MasterChef South Africa.
“There have always been a lot of TV shows [about chefs],” Czarnecki said to those in attendance on the night, “but for me [they] never portrayed the reality of what chefs go through. I think all chefs have a bit of PTSD when we watch [The Bear] because it’s a good representation of the chaos, the burn, the sleepless nights — the lack of sleep. It’s very extreme what we go through, especially at the level Carmie experiences. There are a lot of things that link my path to his: working in fine dining — that kind of authority and neatness and precision. I really felt that, and I was very close to it.”
His menu for the night was inspired by The Bear, and the transition it undergoes from The Beef, a popular sandwich shop that Carmie transforms into a fine-dining establishment.
“One of the things I noticed in the series is [the way Carmie is] always trying to remove [elements and ingredients]. As you get more comfortable and confident as a chef, you keep on changing your way. In the beginning, when you’re young, you try to add too many items, but as your palate develops and your career grows, you keep removing. I follow a quote from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry [the author of The Little Prince], which says ‘perfection is not reached when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing to take away’.” It’s a style of food Czarnecki describes as “contemporary minimalist” — working with only two or three ingredients and leaving nothing to hide behind.
With the show’s soundtrack playing as background music, featuring recognisable tracks from REM and Sufjan Stevens, the scene was set for the first small plates that arrived at our table: an amuse busche of a chopped mushroom and crème fraîche ball, deep fried and served with roasted garlic.
Next there was the mandatory selection of excellent bread and butter (scoops of natural butter, salted straw wine butter, and onion ash butter). It was true to the French way and a compliment of it in every bite.
Czarnecki was inspired to use ingredients available to everybody, which he paired with some of the fancier items you might encounter on a Michelin-star restaurant’s menu. For the starter, he prepared a most elegant plate that delivered two soft-as-clouds hake quenelles served with an MCC sauce and topped with caviar.
For mains, he drew inspiration from his mother’s kitchen, a way for him to reference the importance of family in the show. “Family means a Sunday roast, and Sunday roast at my house meant that on a Saturday we’d go to the market and get a chicken from the same little ouma there. As a kid, when you wake up [at eight o’clock] on a Sunday morning, you want to watch cartoons, but your mom has already started cooking. That’s how I grew up.”
Czarnecki’s version of Sunday roast featured poached chicken cooked at exactly 63.6°C to ensure the perfect texture, mash made with equal parts potato and butter, a jus made with roasted chicken bones, and chicken skin cooked separately, to ensure the crispiest perfection.
How does one end such a meal, you might ask? The simple answer is rum baba: a classic dessert of yeast cake soaked in rum that was first invented in the 18th century. “For me, it’s one of those classics [that can also be] served in a fine-dining environment. Sometimes we don’t need to reinvent the wheel — the guys have done it for us — we just need to update it and put our own twist to it,” Czarnecki said when explaining his choice of dessert. This twist meant a rum, passion fruit and vanilla syrup made with blue vanilla from Réunion Island (top-quality vanilla matured directly on the vine). His take included an almond and white chocolate coating, as well as the most divine discs made with butter and all sorts of ingredients found in pastry heaven.
It was just enough to satisfy that desire to sample the dishes Carmie creates in the latest season of The Bear, and a good reminder to appreciate a fine plate of food placed before you in a restaurant. “The life of a chef is not glamorous,” was Czarnecki’s explanation of his lived reality. “Every day, there is that performance we have to do, the chaos we have to go through. It’s not an easy job.
“There’s also that aspect of family. When you spend more time with your colleagues — about 16 hours a day, six days a week — you know them better than you know your family.”
The Bear tries to put the restaurant industry in its proper perspective and share this with audiences. It’s a place that offers a world of delight for its diners, but it comes at the price of literal blood, sweat and tears for those working behind the scenes — a cost many find themselves incapable of bearing.
When season four of The Bear airs next year, I hope to find a Carmie who is able to begin navigating these challenges and facing the collective traumas from his past. I fear that, if he does not do this, the show might slowly start to become stale. We’re ready for him to evolve, and I’m rooting for The Bear to show him able to do this.
If you want to add a bit of Michelin-star elegance to your next meal, try one of chef Czarnecki’s recipes he has shared with us, inspired by what he prepared on the night.
MCC VELOUTÉ
Ingredients:
750ml (3 cups) MCC of your choice
10 white pepper corns, crushed
30g shallots
1 litre cream
Salt and pepper
White balsamic vinegar, to taste
Method:
- In a saucepan, add the onions, white pepper and MCC, reduce by two-thirds, and strain using a sieve.
- In a pot, reduce the cream by half.
- Combine the two liquids and season to taste with salt and white pepper, adding a few drops of white balsamic vinegar to taste.
To serve:
Pour over perfectly cooked hake.
CHICKEN JUS
Ingredients:
1kg chicken wings, chopped in three
1kg chicken necks, chopped in pieces
1 celery stalk
2 large carrots, peeled and cut in pieces
2 leeks, washed, roots trimmed, cut lengthwise in three pieces
2 onions, peeled and quartered
1 bay leaf
Sprigs of thyme
Sprigs of parsley
10 black peppercorns
3l water
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place all the chicken bones in a baking tray, removing any excess fat, and roast for 20-30 minutes until brown. Turn bones and add the celery, leeks and onions, and brown for another 20 minutes.
- Using a colander, strain any excess oil from the bones and vegetables.
- Deglaze the tray with a cup of water and reserve for the stock.
- In a large stock pot, add the water, vegetables, bones, bay leaf, thyme, parsley and black peppercorns. Simmer for eight hours, skimming off excess fat and other impurities.
- Strain the stock through a cheese cloth and put the liquid back in the stock pot, reducing further until halved, for about one hour.
- Whisk in a knob of butter before serving.
To serve:
Serve with roast or poached chicken and mash.
RUM BABA WITH GOLDEN SULTANAS
Ingredients:
For the cake:
180ml (¾ cups) golden sultanas
45ml (3 tbsp) dark rum*
15ml (1 tbsp) dry yeast
45ml (3 tbsp) warm water
3 large eggs
240g (2 cups) cake wheat flour
30ml (2 tbsp) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) orange zest
5ml (1 tsp) lemon zest
5ml (1 tsp) salt
125ml (½ cup) butter, at room temperature
For the syrup:
750ml (3 cups) of water
500ml (2 cups) granulated sugar
125ml (½ cup) rum
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla paste
Method:
- Soak the golden sultanas in the rum.
- Sprinkle the yeast over the warm water in a bowl and stir together, allowing the yeast to dissolve.
- Lightly beat the eggs and add to the yeast and water.
- Using a fork, combine the flour, sugar, orange zest, lemon zest and salt, and fold into the egg mixture.
- Lightly flour a clean surface and knead the dough with butter until it is soft and elastic. The dough will be sticky, but do not add more flour.
- Transfer the dough into a bowl and cover with cling wrap, leaving it to double in size.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Once the dough has doubled in size, fold in the sultanas.
- Grease a muffin mould and divide the dough equally between the moulds, and cover. Let the dough rise again until it gets to the top of the muffin mould.
- Place the tray in the middle of the oven and bake until golden brown (about 25 minutes).
- Remove the tray from the oven and place the individual rum baba on a cooling rack.
- Bring the water and sugar to a boil and let the syrup thicken.
- Remove the syrup from the heat and add vanilla paste and rum.
- Poke each rum baba with a sosatie stick and soak individually in the syrup for four hours, or overnight, depending on how much time you have.
To serve:
Place the rum baba on a plate and serve with Chantilly cream or vanilla bean ice cream.
*For a nonalcoholic version, replace the rum with orange juice.