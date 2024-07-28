‘The Bear’ truth about ritzy restaurants has got to be experienced

Czarnecki worked in Michelin-star restaurants for 17 years before coming to South Africa. He’s the previous head chef of The Restaurant at Waterkloof in Somerset West, and now leads the kitchen at the Cape Grace Hotel. You might also recognise him as a judge on the fourth season of MasterChef South Africa.

“There have always been a lot of TV shows [about chefs],” Czarnecki said to those in attendance on the night, “but for me [they] never portrayed the reality of what chefs go through. I think all chefs have a bit of PTSD when we watch [The Bear] because it’s a good representation of the chaos, the burn, the sleepless nights — the lack of sleep. It’s very extreme what we go through, especially at the level Carmie experiences. There are a lot of things that link my path to his: working in fine dining — that kind of authority and neatness and precision. I really felt that, and I was very close to it.”

His menu for the night was inspired by The Bear, and the transition it undergoes from The Beef, a popular sandwich shop that Carmie transforms into a fine-dining establishment.

“One of the things I noticed in the series is [the way Carmie is] always trying to remove [elements and ingredients]. As you get more comfortable and confident as a chef, you keep on changing your way. In the beginning, when you’re young, you try to add too many items, but as your palate develops and your career grows, you keep removing. I follow a quote from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry [the author of The Little Prince], which says ‘perfection is not reached when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing to take away’.” It’s a style of food Czarnecki describes as “contemporary minimalist” — working with only two or three ingredients and leaving nothing to hide behind.

With the show’s soundtrack playing as background music, featuring recognisable tracks from REM and Sufjan Stevens, the scene was set for the first small plates that arrived at our table: an amuse busche of a chopped mushroom and crème fraîche ball, deep fried and served with roasted garlic.

Next there was the mandatory selection of excellent bread and butter (scoops of natural butter, salted straw wine butter, and onion ash butter). It was true to the French way and a compliment of it in every bite.

Czarnecki was inspired to use ingredients available to everybody, which he paired with some of the fancier items you might encounter on a Michelin-star restaurant’s menu. For the starter, he prepared a most elegant plate that delivered two soft-as-clouds hake quenelles served with an MCC sauce and topped with caviar.

For mains, he drew inspiration from his mother’s kitchen, a way for him to reference the importance of family in the show. “Family means a Sunday roast, and Sunday roast at my house meant that on a Saturday we’d go to the market and get a chicken from the same little ouma there. As a kid, when you wake up [at eight o’clock] on a Sunday morning, you want to watch cartoons, but your mom has already started cooking. That’s how I grew up.”

Czarnecki’s version of Sunday roast featured poached chicken cooked at exactly 63.6°C to ensure the perfect texture, mash made with equal parts potato and butter, a jus made with roasted chicken bones, and chicken skin cooked separately, to ensure the crispiest perfection.

How does one end such a meal, you might ask? The simple answer is rum baba: a classic dessert of yeast cake soaked in rum that was first invented in the 18th century. “For me, it’s one of those classics [that can also be] served in a fine-dining environment. Sometimes we don’t need to reinvent the wheel — the guys have done it for us — we just need to update it and put our own twist to it,” Czarnecki said when explaining his choice of dessert. This twist meant a rum, passion fruit and vanilla syrup made with blue vanilla from Réunion Island (top-quality vanilla matured directly on the vine). His take included an almond and white chocolate coating, as well as the most divine discs made with butter and all sorts of ingredients found in pastry heaven.

It was just enough to satisfy that desire to sample the dishes Carmie creates in the latest season of The Bear, and a good reminder to appreciate a fine plate of food placed before you in a restaurant. “The life of a chef is not glamorous,” was Czarnecki’s explanation of his lived reality. “Every day, there is that performance we have to do, the chaos we have to go through. It’s not an easy job.

“There’s also that aspect of family. When you spend more time with your colleagues — about 16 hours a day, six days a week — you know them better than you know your family.”

The Bear tries to put the restaurant industry in its proper perspective and share this with audiences. It’s a place that offers a world of delight for its diners, but it comes at the price of literal blood, sweat and tears for those working behind the scenes — a cost many find themselves incapable of bearing.

When season four of The Bear airs next year, I hope to find a Carmie who is able to begin navigating these challenges and facing the collective traumas from his past. I fear that, if he does not do this, the show might slowly start to become stale. We’re ready for him to evolve, and I’m rooting for The Bear to show him able to do this.

If you want to add a bit of Michelin-star elegance to your next meal, try one of chef Czarnecki’s recipes he has shared with us, inspired by what he prepared on the night.