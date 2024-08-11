Food

Gluten-free baking

In a world of allergies and food intolerances expert Zorah Booley Samaai has come to the rescue with her new cookbook crammed full of delectable solutions

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lemon crinkle cookies.
Lemon crinkle cookies.
Image: Junaid Samaai

Pics Credit: Junaid Samaai

What is gluten?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. and is also present in oat products. While oats are naturally gluten-free, they are usually processed and manufacture in the same facilities as gluten-containing grains like wheat and are, therefore, cross contaminated with gluten.

Zorah Booley Samaai
Zorah Booley Samaai
Image: Junaid Samaai

Gluten-free flours

There are a plethora of gluten-free flours that can be used in baking. Think gluten-free flour blends, gluten-free self-raising flour, gluten-free oat flour, almond flour, tapioca flour, cassava flour, rice flour and chickpea and pea flours. What you use all depends on the recipe and what you are able to eat comfortably. Many people are comfortable with gluten-free flour blends and gluten-free self raising flour, but almond flour, cassava flour and gluten-free oat flour are also common. These cannot be used on their own and can't be substituted 1:1 with gluten-free all purpose and self-raising flour blends — they need to be combined in specific ratios to yield the right textures and taste.

Binding Agents

Because gluten-free flours don't contain the gluten protein that binds the ingredients, you need to use binding agents like:

Xanthan gum — the most commonly used binding agent, it comes in a powder form and is added to flour or dry ingredients. It’s also great used as a thickener in soups and sauces.

Psyllium husks — a plant fibre, used as a binder in many gluten-free baked good. It is especially good at providing elasticity and flexibility needed to knead and shape dough.

Eggs — help to enhance texture and structure of baked products aiding flavour, colour and richness. They must be used in conjunction with xanthan gum or psyllium husk powder.

My Favourite Banana Bread Ever
My Favourite Banana Bread Ever
Image: Junaid Samaai

MY FAVOURITE BANANA BREAD

I love a banana bread; as soon as my bananas are soft, I can’t wait to use them. This classic banana loaf is firm and moist, and is the perfect addition to any tea party or snack time.

Prep time: 20 minutes   |   Baking time: 50—55 minutes

170g brown sugar

30ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup or runny honey

50ml vegetable oil

60ml (4 tbsp) coconut milk (first stir well to combine the cream and liquid before measuring out)

3 medium-sized bananas, mashed (280—300g mashed banana)

2 large eggs, room temperature

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

160g gluten-free oat flour

7.5ml (1½ tsp) baking powder

2.5ml (½ tsp) bicarbonate of soda

5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon

200g milk or dark chocolate chips, or chopped chocolate

1 extra banana, to decorate (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease a loaf tin with non-stick spray, then line it with baking paper and set aside.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, maple syrup or honey, vegetable oil and coconut milk. Once combined and smooth, add the mashed bananas, eggs and vanilla extract, and whisk well to combine.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the oat flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and cinnamon until there are no lumps. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined, then gently fold in the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (reserve some to decorate).

4. Add the batter to the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top with a spatula. Cut the extra banana in half lengthwise and place the halves on top, pressing them down gently into the batter. Sprinkle with the reserved chocolate chips or chopped chocolate.

5. Bake for 50-55 minutes, until the top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

LEMON CRINKLE COOKIES

Makes: 10—12   |   Prep time: 10 minutes   |   Chill time: 30 minutes   |   Baking time: 10—12 minutes

50g salted butter, softened

195g white sugar

1 egg, room temperature

7.5ml (1½ tsp) vanilla extract

12.5ml (2½ tsp) fresh lemon juice 

15ml (1 tbsp) grated lemon zest

170g gluten-free all-purpose flour

2.5ml (½ tsp) xanthan gum (omit if flour contains)

2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

50g icing sugar, sifted, to decorate

1. Spray a baking tray with non-stick spray and line with baking paper. Lightly spray the paper with non-stick spray and set aside.

2. To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add the butter and sugar, and mix on low-medium speed for three minutes, until light and fluffy. Make sure to scrape down the bowl while mixing. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract, then add the lemon juice and zest, and mix until well combined.

3. Add the flour, xanthan gum (if needed), baking powder and bicarbonate of soda, and mix well. The batter should be light in colour and very soft. Cover the bowl with cling wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

4. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 175ºC on the fan setting. Once the cookie dough has chilled, scoop a tablespoon-sized amount of dough and roll it into a ball between your palms. Roll the ball in the icing sugar, then place it on the prepared baking tray, pressing down slightly until the cookie is 1—1½cm thick (the cookies shouldn’t be too thin). Repeat with the remaining cooking dough. Bake in the oven for 10—12 minutes, until the tops are slightly cracked and golden. Do not overbake.

5. When the cookies are done, remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes, before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Glazed Doughnuts
Glazed Doughnuts
Image: Junaid Samaai

GLAZED DOUGHNUTS

The original glazed Krispy Kreme® doughnuts are my absolute favourite, and have. They inspired me to create a similar gluten-free version. These doughnuts are super fluffy, with a very simple glaze on top. An easy bake, and delicious, too.

Makes: 6—8   |   Prep time: 10 minutes   |   Baking time: 13—15 minutes

For the doughnuts

145g almond flour

30g tapioca flour

10ml (2 tsp) baking powder

2 large eggs, room temperature

70g white sugar

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

5ml (1 tsp) almond essence

55ml vegetable oil

For the glaze

250g icing sugar, sifted, plus extra as needed

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

30 — 45ml (2—3 tbsp) full-cream milk, plus extra as needed

1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Lightly spray a doughnut pan with non-stick spray. Set aside.

To make the doughnuts, in a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the almond flour, tapioca flour and baking powder until there are no lumps.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar for about 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract, almond essence and vegetable oil, and whisk until combined. Add the wet-ingredient mixture to the dry, and whisk to combine. The batter will look a bit dry and grainy, but don’t worry, this is normal.

3. Add the batter to a piping bag and use it to fill each ring of the doughnut pan halfway. Alternatively, spoon the batter into the pan. Make sure the batter fills each ring of the pan evenly, or some doughnuts will end up drier than others. Tap the doughnut pan on the counter to level out the batter and remove any air bubbles. Bake in the oven for 13—15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, remove the doughnuts from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

4. To make the glaze, whisk together the icing sugar, vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of milk in a small bowl, until combined. If the glaze seems too thick, add another tablespoon of milk at a time. If it looks too runny, add 1 tablespoon of sifted icing sugar at a time. I like my glaze to be thick, so I added more icing sugar to reach a thicker consistency. Dip each doughnut into the glaze. Allow the excess to drip off, then return to the wire rack with some newspaper underneath (to avoid mess) to set.

The South African Guide to Gluten-Free Baking

Zorah Booley Samaai of In the Midnight Kitchen

Penguin Random House

R380

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What is intuitive eating and should you do it?

Staying healthier with the latest diet trend
Lifestyle
3 days ago

She’s the bee’s knees

In celebration of Woman’s Day, we meet Natasha Lyon, South Africa’s first internationally trained honey sommelier who shares her deep passion for ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Beat the chill with Diane Bibby's hearty curry

The antidote to the cold is a warming dish of butter chicken curry. Here's a browned butter recipe to keep you warm this weekend
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tips and tricks for making it through a long-haul, economy flight Travel
  2. Lucky Dube, the man with an undying soul Lifestyle
  3. World goes Gaga over SA ostrich plumes at the Olympics The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging ... Lifestyle
  5. Hollywood’s ‘bad guy’ Arnold Vosloo is back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight