Gluten-free baking

MY FAVOURITE BANANA BREAD
I love a banana bread; as soon as my bananas are soft, I can’t wait to use them. This classic banana loaf is firm and moist, and is the perfect addition to any tea party or snack time.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Baking time: 50—55 minutes
170g brown sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup or runny honey
50ml vegetable oil
60ml (4 tbsp) coconut milk (first stir well to combine the cream and liquid before measuring out)
3 medium-sized bananas, mashed (280—300g mashed banana)
2 large eggs, room temperature
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
160g gluten-free oat flour
7.5ml (1½ tsp) baking powder
2.5ml (½ tsp) bicarbonate of soda
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
200g milk or dark chocolate chips, or chopped chocolate
1 extra banana, to decorate (optional)
1. Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease a loaf tin with non-stick spray, then line it with baking paper and set aside.
2. In a bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, maple syrup or honey, vegetable oil and coconut milk. Once combined and smooth, add the mashed bananas, eggs and vanilla extract, and whisk well to combine.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk the oat flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and cinnamon until there are no lumps. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined, then gently fold in the chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (reserve some to decorate).
4. Add the batter to the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top with a spatula. Cut the extra banana in half lengthwise and place the halves on top, pressing them down gently into the batter. Sprinkle with the reserved chocolate chips or chopped chocolate.
5. Bake for 50-55 minutes, until the top is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes in the tin, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
LEMON CRINKLE COOKIES
Makes: 10—12 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Chill time: 30 minutes | Baking time: 10—12 minutes
50g salted butter, softened
195g white sugar
1 egg, room temperature
7.5ml (1½ tsp) vanilla extract
12.5ml (2½ tsp) fresh lemon juice
15ml (1 tbsp) grated lemon zest
170g gluten-free all-purpose flour
2.5ml (½ tsp) xanthan gum (omit if flour contains)
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
50g icing sugar, sifted, to decorate
1. Spray a baking tray with non-stick spray and line with baking paper. Lightly spray the paper with non-stick spray and set aside.
2. To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add the butter and sugar, and mix on low-medium speed for three minutes, until light and fluffy. Make sure to scrape down the bowl while mixing. Mix in the egg and vanilla extract, then add the lemon juice and zest, and mix until well combined.
3. Add the flour, xanthan gum (if needed), baking powder and bicarbonate of soda, and mix well. The batter should be light in colour and very soft. Cover the bowl with cling wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
4. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 175ºC on the fan setting. Once the cookie dough has chilled, scoop a tablespoon-sized amount of dough and roll it into a ball between your palms. Roll the ball in the icing sugar, then place it on the prepared baking tray, pressing down slightly until the cookie is 1—1½cm thick (the cookies shouldn’t be too thin). Repeat with the remaining cooking dough. Bake in the oven for 10—12 minutes, until the tops are slightly cracked and golden. Do not overbake.
5. When the cookies are done, remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes, before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Gluten-free baking
In a world of allergies and food intolerances expert Zorah Booley Samaai has come to the rescue with her new cookbook crammed full of delectable solutions
Image: Junaid Samaai
Pics Credit: Junaid Samaai
What is gluten?
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. and is also present in oat products. While oats are naturally gluten-free, they are usually processed and manufacture in the same facilities as gluten-containing grains like wheat and are, therefore, cross contaminated with gluten.
Image: Junaid Samaai
Gluten-free flours
There are a plethora of gluten-free flours that can be used in baking. Think gluten-free flour blends, gluten-free self-raising flour, gluten-free oat flour, almond flour, tapioca flour, cassava flour, rice flour and chickpea and pea flours. What you use all depends on the recipe and what you are able to eat comfortably. Many people are comfortable with gluten-free flour blends and gluten-free self raising flour, but almond flour, cassava flour and gluten-free oat flour are also common. These cannot be used on their own and can't be substituted 1:1 with gluten-free all purpose and self-raising flour blends — they need to be combined in specific ratios to yield the right textures and taste.
Binding Agents
Because gluten-free flours don't contain the gluten protein that binds the ingredients, you need to use binding agents like:
Xanthan gum — the most commonly used binding agent, it comes in a powder form and is added to flour or dry ingredients. It’s also great used as a thickener in soups and sauces.
Psyllium husks — a plant fibre, used as a binder in many gluten-free baked good. It is especially good at providing elasticity and flexibility needed to knead and shape dough.
Eggs — help to enhance texture and structure of baked products aiding flavour, colour and richness. They must be used in conjunction with xanthan gum or psyllium husk powder.
Image: Junaid Samaai
Image: Junaid Samaai
GLAZED DOUGHNUTS
The original glazed Krispy Kreme® doughnuts are my absolute favourite, and have. They inspired me to create a similar gluten-free version. These doughnuts are super fluffy, with a very simple glaze on top. An easy bake, and delicious, too.
Makes: 6—8 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Baking time: 13—15 minutes
For the doughnuts
145g almond flour
30g tapioca flour
10ml (2 tsp) baking powder
2 large eggs, room temperature
70g white sugar
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
5ml (1 tsp) almond essence
55ml vegetable oil
For the glaze
250g icing sugar, sifted, plus extra as needed
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
30 — 45ml (2—3 tbsp) full-cream milk, plus extra as needed
1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Lightly spray a doughnut pan with non-stick spray. Set aside.
To make the doughnuts, in a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the almond flour, tapioca flour and baking powder until there are no lumps.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar for about 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract, almond essence and vegetable oil, and whisk until combined. Add the wet-ingredient mixture to the dry, and whisk to combine. The batter will look a bit dry and grainy, but don’t worry, this is normal.
3. Add the batter to a piping bag and use it to fill each ring of the doughnut pan halfway. Alternatively, spoon the batter into the pan. Make sure the batter fills each ring of the pan evenly, or some doughnuts will end up drier than others. Tap the doughnut pan on the counter to level out the batter and remove any air bubbles. Bake in the oven for 13—15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, remove the doughnuts from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
4. To make the glaze, whisk together the icing sugar, vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of milk in a small bowl, until combined. If the glaze seems too thick, add another tablespoon of milk at a time. If it looks too runny, add 1 tablespoon of sifted icing sugar at a time. I like my glaze to be thick, so I added more icing sugar to reach a thicker consistency. Dip each doughnut into the glaze. Allow the excess to drip off, then return to the wire rack with some newspaper underneath (to avoid mess) to set.
The South African Guide to Gluten-Free Baking
Zorah Booley Samaai of In the Midnight Kitchen
Penguin Random House
R380
