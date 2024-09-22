Monarchs of the shebeens
Showmax series Shebeen Queens shows women’s grit, determination and affection no matter what life throws at them, writes Sbu Mkwanazi
22 September 2024 - 00:00
If the walls of South African townships’ once illicit shebeens could talk, they would tell the most fascinating and harrowing stories. From first popping up in the 1800s and then being even more popular from 1927 — when the Liquor Act formally prohibited black South Africans from entering licensed establishments and selling alcohol themselves —they gave birth to indomitable shebeen queens. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.