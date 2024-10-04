#CookTheDifference: become Maggi's next brand partner and win big
There’s no better way to celebrate International Noodle Day than by whipping up a scrumptious Maggi dish and sharing the recipe for the chance to win terrific prizes
Here’s some food for thought, there are very few meal options that cut through all races, genders and economic statuses like flavourful noodles.
Dating back some 4,000 years, there’s still debate as to which part of the world noodles actually come from. They’re of Asian origin, but they owe their name to the German word nudel, which comes from knödel, meaning dumpling. Wherever your allegiance lies, you can’t argue that noodles are the simplest way to fill up.
In the East there are certain beliefs linked to noodles. For example, slurping noodles noisily in Japan means you appreciate the food whereas in China long noodles signify long life and cutting up a strand is considered unlucky.
In SA noodles are a firm favourite, in fact Nestlé's Maggi 2-Minute Noodles have been the most preferred noodles brand for years. Recognised as the best instant snack in the Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey*, Maggi 2-Minute Noodles have always been known for their distinct flavour and convenience.
Fun facts
• International Noodle Day is celebrated on October 6 2024.
• According to the World Instant Noodles Association, more than 300-million portions of instant noodles are consumed around the world every day.
With a variety of flavours, Maggi 2-Minute Noodles offer something for everyone. Whether you are an executive or a student trying to find a balance between work and your personal life, Maggi 2-Minute Noodles remains the go-to choice. It’s not hard to imagine why though, they’re easy to make, full of flavour and they can be enjoyed on their own or be the plate hero with scrumptious sides.
In fact, in the build up to International Noodle Day on October 6, it's likely many South African families have been congregating around the dinner table, discussing the latest headlines and sharing nostalgic memories while slurping on some tasty Maggi 2-Minute Noodles.
“The world of food is going through exciting changes,” says Nithal Soni Ramjee, Business executive officer for Food at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR). “Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of food on their wellbeing. Authenticity, transparency and creativity are values new generations actively embrace in their vision of food, making it imperative for [Maggi] to lead the conversation with aligned values, using special days like International Noodle Day and our ‘Cook The Difference’ competition (see below) as a key communication foundation.”
The World Instant Noodles Association says more than 300-million portions of instant noodles are consumed around the world every day, while China consumes about
46-billion packets of ramen on a yearly basis. Noodles are not just your “go-to food for satiating hunger when you’re too lazy to cook”, but the rumoured businessman who created instant noodles, Momofuku Ando, wanted to help people battling hunger as a result of Japan’s defeat in World War 2.
While Japan may have introduced instant noodles to the world, South Africans have made Maggi 2-Minute Noodles their own. From township kitchens to urban family homes, Maggi 2-Minute Noodles continue to deliver delicious meals that bring people together.
Maggi's #CookTheDifference competition gives you the chance to become Maggi's next brand partner and walk away with great prizes including a Seta-accredited course to upskill your culinary technical knowledge.
To stand a chance to win, all you've got to do is share your original recipe for a scrumptious dish starring Maggi products, such as its Maggi 2-Minute Noodles, Maggi Sweet Chilli, Original Chilli, Chilli Garlic or Lazenby Worcestershire Sauces.
To enter, upload a cooking video of your Maggi recipe on social media, tag @maggisouthafrica and include the hashtags #CookTheDifference and #MAGGIAndYou.
An even easier way to enter is to submit your Maggi recipe to the brand's WhatsApp line (073-086-5201) by following the simple prompts.
The competition closes on October 15 2024. Ts & Cs apply.
