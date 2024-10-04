CookTheDifference: become Maggi's next brand partner and win big

Here’s some food for thought, there are very few meal options that cut through all races, genders and economic statuses like flavourful noodles.

Dating back some 4,000 years, there’s still debate as to which part of the world noodles actually come from. They’re of Asian origin, but they owe their name to the German word nudel, which comes from knödel, meaning dumpling. Wherever your allegiance lies, you can’t argue that noodles are the simplest way to fill up.

In the East there are certain beliefs linked to noodles. For example, slurping noodles noisily in Japan means you appreciate the food whereas in China long noodles signify long life and cutting up a strand is considered unlucky.

In SA noodles are a firm favourite, in fact Nestlé's Maggi 2-Minute Noodles have been the most preferred noodles brand for years. Recognised as the best instant snack in the Ask Afrika Icon Brands survey*, Maggi 2-Minute Noodles have always been known for their distinct flavour and convenience.