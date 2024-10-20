The quest for perfect pizza

It’s one of the most popular foods the world over, and South Africans certainly love the Italian favourite. There are a multitude of pizzerias out there, but how many are really worth their salt? The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back, and you are encouraged to vote for your fave pizza place, and by doing so to stand a chance of winning pizza and wine worth R2,000.

We share the stories of and rate three popular pizzerias in Cape Town, Mossel Bay and Sandton.

THE MOSSEL BAY PIZZA CHAMPS

Collin du Plessis, in 2014, and Matt Bronkhorst, in 2019, won the South African leg of the Global Pizza Challenge, and then in 2015 Du Plessis went through to the international final of the challenge, held in Australia, and won that too.

They’ve also entered a host of other competitions and done well in those too — from taking part in Ultimate Braai Master and Pap Idols to winning the Laat die Potte Prut TV show Champion of Champions potjiekos competition. To top it all, Du Plessis this year won the National Burger Challenge held in Johannesburg.