The quest for perfect pizza

It’s one of the most popular foods the world over, and South Africans certainly love the Italian favourite. There are a multitude of pizzerias out there, but how many are really worth their salt? The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back, and you are encouraged to vote for your fave pizza place, and by doing so to stand a chance of winning pizza and wine worth R2,000.
We share the stories of and rate three popular pizzerias in Cape Town, Mossel Bay and Sandton.
THE MOSSEL BAY PIZZA CHAMPS
Collin du Plessis, in 2014, and Matt Bronkhorst, in 2019, won the South African leg of the Global Pizza Challenge, and then in 2015 Du Plessis went through to the international final of the challenge, held in Australia, and won that too.
They’ve also entered a host of other competitions and done well in those too — from taking part in Ultimate Braai Master and Pap Idols to winning the Laat die Potte Prut TV show Champion of Champions potjiekos competition. To top it all, Du Plessis this year won the National Burger Challenge held in Johannesburg.
He explains how they started their pizza journey. “We had a guest house in McGregor, and our guests started asking for pizzas. I thought, ‘What does a Boer know about pizza?’, but I researched recipes, started practising, and soon our pizzas became popular.” He and Bronkhorst now own and run the popular Matt & Collin’s Pizzaria and Food Bar in Mossel Bay, which opened last year.
Their signature pizzas include the meaty New Yorker and the vegetarian Mary, Queen of Scots. On entering the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge, Bronkhorst said, “It’s always good to compete, to continue to raise the bar and be the best at what one does.”
The secret? Their paper-thin pizza crust, and only the pair know what goes into the pizza base — and they not sharing the recipe with anyone, not even their staff! Janine Greenleaf Walker.
Matt & Collin’s Pizzaria and Food Bar, 77 Bland St, Mossel Bay
Telephone: 076 181 4807
SANDTON’S SECOND STORY PIZZAS ARE GREAT
Heading up the team in the kitchen at Sandton’s Second Story is head chef Aiden Pienaar, who is also the author of the best-selling cookbook Mexico in Mzansi. Gqeberha-born Pienaar has worked in some of the best restaurants locally and internationally.
“My parents used to host Mexican-themed parties for family and friends. I clearly remember the amazing flavours and aromas that filled the air. I was instantly hooked on the whole idea of how food brings people together. It’s also how I approach my pizza-making — while we also make traditional pizzas, I also like to shake it up with some of my fusion optional toppings,” said the chef.
Second Story is known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas, with the dough made the way a good pizza should be — by hand. It gets to prove in the fridge for up to three days — which results in a fluffy, crispy crust that is quite thin in the centre, but at the same time bubbly, chewy and full of flavour.
I put his unusual Mexican-style pizzas to the test. The one I tried — a delicious combo of spicy mince, red pepper and onions, guacamole, jalapeños and sour-cream dressing — was superb. One of their best-sellers is a Japanese/Italian-style fusion pizza, which I will try next time. Janine Greenleaf Walker
Second Story, Shop U311 & U312, Sandton City Shopping Centre, Corner Rivonia Road & fifth Street, Sandton
Telephone: 010 015 5075
GO SWEET ON NOM NOM PIZZERIA
Three lawyers walk into a pizza place ... It sounds like the opening line of a good joke, but the truth is there actually were three legal eagles in a pizza place: Nom Nom, located in Long Street, Cape Town’s party central. And they genuinely were there for the pizza — as they are at least two to three times a week.
If that’s not evidence of confidence in the quality of the fare on offer, what is? The service at the restaurant is excellent; the pizzas are top notch, with quality toppings and a great crust; and the whole vibe is relaxed and easy, they said. “Bye-bye, Nom Nom!” was the chorus the trio sang out as they left an hour later.
“I’m going to engrave their names on a plaque and put it on the wall near their table,” owner Olga Antoniceva quipped. And when one regular patron mentioned to Antoniceva that she really should try out the new craze sweeping New York pizza parlours — drizzling hot honey on a pizza — she decided to give it a try. And so did I. The Honey Badger is a pepperoni- and bacon-bedecked crust, obviously with the house’s standard mix of 80% mozzarella and 20% cheddar, that is drizzled with a delicate amount of honey when it emerges steaming from the wood-fired pizza oven.
Thin crusts are standard here — and that crust is crisp and cracks with each bite, from rim to molten centre. But something patrons seldom consider is the consummate skill required to turn out a perfect pizza when it’s made in a wood-fired oven. “There’s definitely a technique,” said Antoniceva. “My best guys can monitor and cook eight pizzas in the oven simultaneously — but that means they are keeping their wits about them and constantly turning the pizzas.”
Within 10 minutes of my Honey Badger going into the oven, it was brought to the table. Seriously impressive in appearance, its taste was even better. It had a subtle smoky bacon flavour, a gentle hint of oregano, a distinctive pepperoni bite, the chew and pull of mozzarella with a lovely tang of grilled, melted cheddar, as well as understated — and infrequent — wisps of honey. It wasn’t nearly as sweet as one might have expected, and the honey contrasted with the other flavours beautifully.
The most popular menu items are the bacon and avocado pizza, with the Apollo running a close second with its mushroom, chicken and avocado topping. Antoniceva’s personal favourite? The plain old Margherita — though she might add mushrooms if she feels like living on the wild side! Her partner Guy Blaylock also sticks to the Margherita, but tends to add pineapple and salami. “That’s his ‘go-to’, but if we’re sharing, I’ll pick the pineapple off — I hate it!” Antoniceva chuckles.
There’s a substantial section of the menu catering to vegans. Patrons frequently like the flavour combos offered in the vegan section, but then put in a special request to swap the cashew-based vegan cheese for the real stuff. Alongside the vegan options is the regular line-up, including Margherita, Regina, Tropical, Mexican (chilli beef mince and jalapeño), Bacon & Avo, Tikka Chicken, and more. Fiona McDonald
Nom Nom, 166 Long Street, Cape Town
Telephone: 021 424 7233
HOW TO VOTE FOR YOUR BEST PIZZERIA AND STAND A CHANCE OF WINNING PRIZES
Now in its fourth year, the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is about the public voting for their best local pizzeria, and the eatery with the most votes will be crowned South Africa’s fave pizza place — and win prizes and bragging rights too.
Members of the public who vote for their favourite pizzeria stand a chance of winning cases of wine and pizza accessories. One lucky voter will win a tabletop pizza oven, pizza for a year from his or her favourite pizzeria (to the value of R2,000), and five cases of wine, so hurry up and vote now on votepizza.wine.
Competition closes on Saturday October 30, 2024, and the top ten pizzerias will be announced in mid-November.