‘Leave no-one behind’: Woolworths’ commitment to food security

This year’s theme, “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”, is particularly relevant for SA, where 16.3-million people face limited access to food, according to Stats SA*, yet 10-million tonnes of food go to waste every year. This is equivalent to filling six sports stadiums, according to WWF.

It’s paradoxical that in a country so rich in resources many still go hungry. We need to challenge the existing food system to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the right to access diverse and nutritious food.

Why is food security so important to Woolworths?

Like this year’s World Food Day theme, we believe access to food is a human right, and that hunger is an injustice and violation of human dignity.

Our inclusive justice initiative commits us to tackling food insecurity and calls for a social justice approach in coming up with solutions that are not just about providing short-term relief but fostering systems that empower individuals and communities to sustain themselves. This includes investing in long-term solutions that equip people with the skills and resources to grow their own food, while ensuring that those in need have access to food in a dignified way.

Can you tell us more about the partnerships Woolworths supports to enhance food security?

We are proud to be part of several impactful partnerships that promote sustainable food security. Over the last five years, we’ve allocated more than R26m in funding to South African organisations that empower communities to grow their own food. Our partnerships aim to establish lasting food security solutions rather than temporary relief.