‘Leave no-one behind’: Woolworths’ commitment to food security
Retailer’s director of corporate social justice Zinzi Mgolodela reveals how the company’s strategic partnerships empower communities to grow their own food and improve access to nutritious food in SA
Last week, the UN commemorated World Food Day. This year’s theme, “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”, perfectly aligns with Woolworths’ inclusive justice initiative.
We chat to Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths’ director of corporate social justice, to discuss the company’s dedication to food security, as well as its strategic partnerships that empower communities to grow their own food and improve access to nutritious food in SA.
Why is this year’s World Food Day theme so important?
World Food Day is a global call to action, uniting nations in the fight against hunger in pursuit of the UN’s #ZeroHunger goal by 2030.
This year’s theme, “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”, is particularly relevant for SA, where 16.3-million people face limited access to food, according to Stats SA*, yet 10-million tonnes of food go to waste every year. This is equivalent to filling six sports stadiums, according to WWF.
It’s paradoxical that in a country so rich in resources many still go hungry. We need to challenge the existing food system to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has the right to access diverse and nutritious food.
Why is food security so important to Woolworths?
Like this year’s World Food Day theme, we believe access to food is a human right, and that hunger is an injustice and violation of human dignity.
Our inclusive justice initiative commits us to tackling food insecurity and calls for a social justice approach in coming up with solutions that are not just about providing short-term relief but fostering systems that empower individuals and communities to sustain themselves. This includes investing in long-term solutions that equip people with the skills and resources to grow their own food, while ensuring that those in need have access to food in a dignified way.
Can you tell us more about the partnerships Woolworths supports to enhance food security?
We are proud to be part of several impactful partnerships that promote sustainable food security. Over the last five years, we’ve allocated more than R26m in funding to South African organisations that empower communities to grow their own food. Our partnerships aim to establish lasting food security solutions rather than temporary relief.
Immediate relief is also critical, and we recently renewed our partnership with FoodForward SA (FFSA) for another three years, committing R3.45m to support their critical work in alleviating hunger across the country.
Over the last year, through their innovative virtual food-banking programme managed by the FoodShare digital platform, we also donated surplus food worth R816m to FFSA’s network of 2,500 vetted organisations. In the financial year ended June 2024, Woolworths food made up 65% of the food distributed by FFSA, and this translates to 56.6-million meals, up from 48.2-million in 2023.
These efforts provide 920,000 vulnerable individuals across South Africa with daily access to nutritious food while creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth.
One of our flagship projects is the Living Soils Community Learning Farm, a partnership with Spier Wine Farm and The Sustainability Institute. This initiative offers young black farmers — predominantly women — hands-on training in sustainable and regenerative farming. It not only provides nutritious produce, but also strengthens long-term food security in local communities while creating livelihoods through agriculture.
How does Woolworths view its role in addressing the right to food?
The right to food goes beyond providing meals — it’s about empowerment, sustainability and collective action to address food security. “Rights” requires responsibility, so as a participant in the food chain of SA's food system, we believe in being a responsible participant. We partner with organisations and communities to reshape our food system. Our efforts aim to ensure no-one is left behind and everyone has access to nutritious food.
This World Food Day’s theme reminds us that we must continue to drive change. By coming together — individuals, communities, businesses and governments — we can ensure a more nourished, resilient and equitable future for all.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.
*Stats SA 2023