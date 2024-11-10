Chef Twala is cooking art on a plate
The story of a Gauteng chef whose talent oozes through his food
The Mother City is never short of receiving accolades, especially for their hospitality industry. Their chefs, restaurants and wine estates are not far from the top of global awards lists and their latest, all kudos to the gourmet capital, announced last week by Australian Conde Nast Traveller magazine, saw Cape Town, voted by their vast readership and named as the best city for food in the world.
As I live in Joburg, I can’t say I don’t covet living in the gourmet paradise. But that said, it was so refreshing to stumble on an emerging culinary gem in my hood , through the eye-opening six-course fine dining I was invited to recently — a “Vine & Dine” event at The Keystone Bistro at Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch.
Chef Malusi Twala, the multitalented Soweto-born 37-year-old father of four, recently joined the hotel — fresh from his win as Plant-Based Chef of the Year, and the excitement of his new challenge shone through in his food. And beyond his food, the audience lapped up his skill as a raconteur, teasing our taste buds with his introductions and story of each course to come.
Of the many highlights of the menu, it was his impressive fish starter that got everyone talking. It featured an artwork on a plate, the hero the round slice of a mosaic of fish — strips of tender and juicy white fish sheathed in seaweed, gently compressed and poached. Delicious. It was a triumph; heartily hailed by all the guests, and I later learnt when we meet that seafood, and particularly fish, is one of his favourite proteins to work with — and it showed.
Beyond fish, there were celebrations of traditional flavours in each course, think biltong coated ostrich, a gourmet square of pap tert, melk tert done in three different ways — all dishes matched with a trio of excellent South African wines, Buitenverwachting, De Grendel and De Wetshof melding together Malusi’s French-style cuisine.
So who is Chef Malusi Twala?
I met with the chef a week after the event, and was curious what sparked his foray into food. “It’s an interesting story,” he said.
"My parents said I was a naughty kid, and as a toddler my mom would regularly meet up with her stokvel group, taking me along. Here, the ladies would cook for the get-together, and on this specific day, there was a large pot of pumpkin with cinnamon to be prepared.”
As the story goes, Malusi — with the aid of a kitchen towel — performed a Tarzan-style leap swinging himself and mistakenly landing right into the pot of pumpkin. “For me, that story signifies that my destiny was to be in food, and to become a chef,” he laughed.
He didn’t enjoy school, and his father insisted he complete his matric at Parktown College and for Malusi who wanted to be an engineer, reluctantly enrolled for the only vacancy available — to study hospitality, sealing his fate and his future.
It was Malusi’s friend, also studying hospitality, who inspired his enthusiasm for a career in food. His story is interwoven with guts and determination, and he’s not one to give up easily, carving out his own path, which included his impromptu meeting up of his own creation, with many mentors who have shaped his career. These include Chef James Khoza — past president of the SA Chefs Association, who Malusi said was his greatest influence and mentor in his career. Chef Khoza had even alerted him about his new job, which he had secured, and the likes of celebrity Chef David Higgs, then at The Saxon hotel, and many more.
A highlight in Malusi’s career came at a time he least expected. It was a packed lunch time in a 400-seater Sandton restaurant, where he was executive chef. A pesky patron insisted the chef make him a lamb curry, an item not on the menu. The kitchen was so busy, he forgot, yet on the patron’s insistence, the waiter kept coming back to remind him of his order. “Who would believed that a lamb curry made with my secret curry paste, made in a hurry, landed me a dream job with a billionaire on his yacht that took me travelling and cooking around the world?” The incredible opportunity, his very first trip overseas, was memorable. It was a job he did for a year before returning home.
Malusi speaks affectionately about his wife, “who understands my life,” fellow chef Elona, who he met while working at one of the country’s top game lodges.
So, what’s next for the chef?
Malusi is loving his new job. His team and management, he says, are incredible and supportive. Having revamped the menu, many more gourmet/wine pairing dinners are on the cards and will be open to the public at Keystone Bistro. For the chef, whose motto is “Become the best, not the biggest”, his eye is on gold, at the Culinary Olympics in four years’ time. And, as a proud member of the SA Chefs Association, his focus and mission is to be included in the South African national team representing the country at the event in Erfurt, Germany. “Culinary Olympics; that’s my goal. I’m bringing back gold,” he said confidently.
Watch this space.
THE MENU
BISTRO VINE & DINE EVENT
Amuse bouche
Pea & Avo Soup
Starter
Masala fish, black apple creme, mint and cucumber gel, pickled shallots, yoghurt cured egg yolk, hazelnut sauce and green oil
Main Course
Biltong ostrich, spinach pap tart, sweetcorn and red onion ragout, brandied cherries, carrot textures with a gooseberry jus
Dessert
Trio of milk tart, cinnamon tuile with pineapple cigar , beetroot with red velvet sponge and chocolate sorbet
Artisan Cheese platter
Chef Malusi's Secret Prune Curry Paste
“It makes the most magical base for any curry or spicy dish.”
6 cloves garlic
8cm fresh ginger
10ml (2 tsp) cumin seeds
10ml (2 tsp) garam masala
5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds
5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes
5ml (1 tsp) crushed black pepper
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) salt
30ml (2 tbsp) melted butter
30ml (2 tbsp) tomato purée
60g dried pitted prunes, roughly chopped
1. Peel the garlic and ginger, toast the coriander and cumin for about a minute till fragrant.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients and blitz in a blender or spice grinder until you have a smooth paste.
3. Add a couple of tablespoons to fried onions when making a curry or sauce for a dish.