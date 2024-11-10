Food

Chef Twala is cooking art on a plate

The story of a Gauteng chef whose talent oozes through his food

10 November 2024 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Biltong ostrich, spinach pap tart, sweetcorn and red onion ragout, brandied cherries, carrot textures with a gooseberry jus
Biltong ostrich, spinach pap tart, sweetcorn and red onion ragout, brandied cherries, carrot textures with a gooseberry jus
Image: Supplied

The Mother City is never short of receiving accolades, especially for their hospitality industry. Their chefs, restaurants and wine estates are not far from the top of global awards lists and their latest, all kudos to the gourmet capital, announced last week by Australian Conde Nast Traveller magazine, saw Cape Town, voted by their vast readership and named as the best city for food in the world.

As I live in Joburg, I can’t say I don’t covet living in the gourmet paradise. But that said, it was so refreshing to stumble on an emerging culinary gem in my hood , through the eye-opening six-course fine dining I was invited to recently — a “Vine & Dine” event at The Keystone Bistro at Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch.

Chef Malusi Twala, the multitalented Soweto-born 37-year-old father of four, recently joined the hotel — fresh from his win as Plant-Based Chef of the Year, and the excitement of his new challenge shone through in his food. And beyond his food, the audience lapped up his skill as a raconteur, teasing our taste buds with his introductions and story of each course to come.

Of the many highlights of the menu, it was his impressive fish starter that got everyone talking. It featured an artwork on a plate, the hero the round slice of a mosaic of fish — strips of tender and juicy white fish sheathed in seaweed, gently compressed and poached. Delicious. It was a triumph; heartily hailed by all the guests, and I later learnt when we meet that seafood, and particularly fish, is one of his favourite proteins to work with — and it showed.

Beyond fish, there were celebrations of traditional flavours in each course, think biltong coated ostrich, a gourmet square of pap tert, melk tert done in three different ways — all dishes matched with a trio of excellent South African wines, Buitenverwachting, De Grendel and De Wetshof melding together Malusi’s French-style cuisine.

Masala fish, black apple creme, mint and cucumber gel, pickled shallots, yoghurt cured egg yolk, hazelnut sauce and green oil
Masala fish, black apple creme, mint and cucumber gel, pickled shallots, yoghurt cured egg yolk, hazelnut sauce and green oil
Image: Supplied
Trio of milk tart, cinnamon tuile with pineapple cigar , beetroot with red velvet sponge and chocolate sorbe
Trio of milk tart, cinnamon tuile with pineapple cigar , beetroot with red velvet sponge and chocolate sorbe
Image: Supplied

So who is Chef Malusi Twala?

I met with the chef a week after the event, and was curious what sparked his foray into food. “It’s an interesting story,” he said.

"My parents said I was a naughty kid, and as a toddler my mom would regularly meet up with her stokvel group, taking me along. Here, the ladies would cook for the get-together, and on this specific day, there was a large pot of pumpkin with cinnamon to be prepared.”

As the story goes, Malusi — with the aid of a kitchen towel — performed a Tarzan-style leap swinging himself and mistakenly landing right into the pot of pumpkin. “For me, that story signifies that my destiny was to be in food, and to become a chef,” he laughed.  

He didn’t enjoy school, and his father insisted he complete his matric at Parktown College and for Malusi who wanted to be an engineer, reluctantly enrolled for the only vacancy available — to study hospitality, sealing his fate and his future.

It was Malusi’s friend, also studying hospitality, who inspired his enthusiasm for a career in food. His story is interwoven with guts and determination, and he’s not one to give up easily, carving out his own path, which included his impromptu meeting up of his own creation, with many mentors who have shaped his career. These include Chef James Khoza — past president of the SA Chefs Association, who Malusi said was his greatest influence and mentor in his career. Chef Khoza had even alerted him about his new job, which he had secured, and the likes of  celebrity Chef David Higgs, then at The Saxon hotel, and many more.

A highlight in Malusi’s career came at a time he least expected. It was a packed lunch time in a 400-seater Sandton restaurant, where he was executive chef. A pesky patron insisted the chef make him a lamb curry, an item not on the menu. The kitchen was so busy, he forgot, yet on the patron’s insistence, the waiter kept coming back to remind him of his order. “Who would believed that a lamb curry made with my secret curry paste, made in a hurry, landed me a dream job with a billionaire on his yacht that took me travelling and cooking around the world?” The incredible opportunity, his very first trip overseas, was memorable. It was a job he did for a year before returning home.

Malusi speaks affectionately about his wife, “who understands my life,” fellow chef Elona, who he met while working at one of the country’s top game lodges.

So, what’s next for the chef?

Malusi is loving his new job. His team and management, he says, are incredible and supportive. Having revamped the menu, many more gourmet/wine pairing dinners are on the cards and will be open to the public at Keystone Bistro. For the chef, whose motto is “Become the best, not the biggest”, his eye is on gold, at the Culinary Olympics in four years’ time. And, as a proud member of the SA Chefs Association, his focus and mission is to be included in the South African national team representing the country at the event in Erfurt, Germany. “Culinary Olympics; that’s my goal. I’m bringing back gold,” he said confidently.

Watch this space.

Chef caption
Chef caption
Image: Supplied

THE MENU

BISTRO VINE & DINE EVENT 

Amuse bouche

Pea & Avo Soup

Starter

Masala fish, black apple creme, mint and cucumber gel, pickled shallots, yoghurt cured egg yolk, hazelnut sauce and green oil

Main Course

Biltong ostrich, spinach pap tart, sweetcorn and red onion ragout, brandied cherries, carrot textures with a gooseberry jus

Dessert

Trio of milk tart, cinnamon tuile with pineapple cigar , beetroot with red velvet sponge and chocolate sorbet

Artisan Cheese platter 

Chef Malusi's Secret Prune Curry Paste

“It makes the most magical base for any curry or spicy dish.”

6 cloves garlic

8cm fresh ginger

10ml (2 tsp) cumin seeds

10ml (2 tsp) garam masala

5ml (1 tsp) coriander seeds

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

5ml (1 tsp) crushed black pepper

2.5ml (1/2 tsp) salt

30ml (2 tbsp) melted butter

30ml (2 tbsp) tomato purée

60g dried pitted prunes, roughly chopped

1. Peel the garlic and ginger, toast the coriander and cumin for about a minute till fragrant.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and blitz in a blender or spice grinder until you have a smooth paste.

3. Add a couple of tablespoons to fried onions when making a curry or sauce for a dish.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

There's nothing fishy about eating canned pilchards

Now that the economy is on the fritz, what’s for supper is beginning to sound murderous. Sometimes there’s nothing for supper apart from ingenuity, ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Kalahari truffles usher in a revival for vodka

The drink is leading the charge in redefining an underrated spirit and adding a touch of Africa for good measure.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

5 ways to add health to your diet with yoghurt

Yoghurt is a superfood that is changing the approach to healthy eating.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. New Ford Mustang wants to make V8 muscle great again Lifestyle
  2. Chef Twala is cooking art on a plate Food
  3. 'Protected' by the likes of Trump? No wonder women are 'crazy' Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Royal lessons in slow fashion Lifestyle
  5. Your weekly stars: November 11-17 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24