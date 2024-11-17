Food

American pie to die for

The US bestowed on us not only Cadillacs and Coca-Cola, but also many mouthwatering meals savoured the world over

17 November 2024 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Hilary Biller
Boston baked beans.
Image: Craig Scott

Quote: A tasty, quick bread made with mealie meal (which Americans call cornmeal), cornbread has a long association with the Deep South.

Who can resist a juicy hamburger — or Southern-style fried chicken, crispy Buffalo wings, hearty mac ’n cheese or delicious deep-pan pizza? These are some of the dishes the US has given to the world and, with their November 28 Thanksgiving celebration on the horizon, I share a trio of lesser-known foodie delights that have become part of our culinary lexicon and reveal their interesting origins.

1. BOSTON BAKED BEANS

Serves 4-6

This is an American version of the original English bean-and-bacon pottage pie, a meal from the Middle Ages made by the Puritans, who favoured a dish that could be made the day before the Sabbath. What separates Boston Baked Beans from the many other versions of the dish is the inclusion in it of molasses, which was produced on Caribbean sugar plantations and shipped to Boston to make rum. Here’s a much easier version that can be made using canned baked beans and bacon, which when baked together in the oven produce a rich smoky flavour.

2 x 400g can baked beans

125g streaky bacon or, as suggested in the original recipe, a chunk of fatty bacon 

1 large onion, sliced

Salt and black pepper

7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) ready-made mustard

125ml (1/2 cup) tomato sauce

30ml (2tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) molasses or use brown sugar

125ml (1/2 cup) water

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the beans, bacon and onion in layers in a casserole dish with a lid. Season.

2. Mix together the mustard, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and water, stirring until smooth.

3. Pour the sauce over the beans, cover with a lid or a piece of double foil, and bake for 30-40 minutes, removing the lid or foil in the last 10 minutes.

Cornbread.
Image: Craig Scott

2. CORNBREAD 

Makes one large loaf.

A tasty, quick bread made with mealie meal (which Americans call cornmeal), cornbread has a long association with the Deep South. This is a region of the US influenced by native Americans and enslaved African people brought to the country during the 16th and 17th centuries. Their cultures have made this iconic American batter bread what it is today.

500ml (2 cups) mealie meal or quick-cooking polenta

250ml (1 cup) cake wheat self-raising flour

500ml (2 cups) strong cheddar, grated

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

2.5ml (1/2 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar

5ml (1 tsp) salt

1-2 red chillies, seeded and finely chopped, or use 1-2 tsp chilli flakes

1 x 400g can corn kernels, drained or 250ml (1 cup) fresh or frozen corn

A handful of chives, finely chopped

500ml (2 cups) buttermilk

125g butter, melted

3 eggs, lightly whisked

1. Combine the mealie meal, flour, cheese, baking powder, bicarb, sugar, salt and chillies in a large bowl.

2. Stir in the corn and chives. Combine the buttermilk, melted butter and eggs and pour into the dry ingredients. Mix until just combined.

3. Pour the mixture into a greased and lined loaf pan and smooth the top with a damp spoon.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40-45 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the loaf comes out clean. Serve warm with butter.

Chocolate mayonnaise cake.
Image: Supplied

3. CHOCOLATE MAYONNAISE CAKE

It is said this recipe was developed in the late 1930s by Mrs Prince, the wife of a sales distributor working for Hellmann’s (which produced the first ready-made mayonnaise). She promoted the product during the Great Depression and World War 2 — when eggs, butter and shortening (fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin) were in short supply — and it caught on like wildfire. I’ve followed this recipe many times to great applause, and the big plus is that the mayonnaise (yes, I know Hellmann’s has become super expensive and is also in short supply) keeps the cake moist and delicious. 

750ml (3 cups) cake wheat flour

200ml (4/5 cup) cocoa powder

375ml (1 3/4 cup) caster sugar

5ml (1 tsp) salt

7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

300ml good quality thick mayonnaise (don’t use salad cream or a low-fat variety)

450ml water

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

50g hazelnuts, almonds or pecan nuts, toasted and lightly chopped, optional

Icing:

80g slab of milk or nutty chocolate, broken into pieces

30ml (2 tbsp) cream

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

1. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, caster sugar, salt and bicarbonate of soda together in a large mixing bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, water and vanilla essence, and mix through using a balloon whisk. Add to the flour mixture and mix until smooth. Add the nuts, if you are using them.

3. Pour the batter into a 25cm ring pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 45-50 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes and turn out onto a cooling rack and allow to cool completely.

4. For the icing, melt the chocolate, cream and butter together in a bowl over a pan of boiling water, or in the microwave on a medium setting for 2-3 minutes, stirring a few times each minute. Allow the mixture to cool and thicken slightly, and then pour it over the cooled cake and leave it to set.

