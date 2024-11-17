American pie to die for

Headline: Taste of America

Subheading: The US bestowed on us not only Cadillacs and Coca-Cola, but also many mouthwatering meals savoured the world over

Quote: A tasty, quick bread made with mealie meal (which Americans call cornmeal), cornbread has a long association with the Deep South.

Who can resist a juicy hamburger — or Southern-style fried chicken, crispy Buffalo wings, hearty mac ’n cheese or delicious deep-pan pizza? These are some of the dishes the US has given to the world and, with their November 28 Thanksgiving celebration on the horizon, I share a trio of lesser-known foodie delights that have become part of our culinary lexicon and reveal their interesting origins.