Cooking up a storm with MasterChefs youngest winner
Mzansi's Bridget Mangwandi scooped the title of MasterChef SA season 5 and bagged a million bucks
01 December 2024 - 00:00
Twenty-year-old Bridget Mangwandi has written herself into the history books of MasterChef's massively popular cooking competition as the youngest winner in the franchise's history and Mzansi’s first black woman champion...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.