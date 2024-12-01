Cooking up a storm with MasterChefs youngest winner

Mzansi's Bridget Mangwandi scooped the title of MasterChef SA season 5 and bagged a million bucks

Twenty-year-old Bridget Mangwandi has written herself into the history books of MasterChef's massively popular cooking competition as the youngest winner in the franchise's history and Mzansi’s first black woman champion...