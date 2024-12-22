Pimp my Christmas

Guess what? Make it a no cook, well almost, celebration this Christmas. It's so easy as all the retailers are enticing shoppers with a groaning selection of ready-made festive treats, and with my pimping tips, family and friends will lap it up as the best homemade Christmas ever. Yes, it may come at a cost, but then it is Christmas after all, and is the kind of present every cook would love, a day off from the hot and steamy kitchen.

This year, I’m splurging out on a festive feast and have conjured up images of my day spent lazing next to the pool with the rest of the merry gang, glass of bubbly in hand, and gazing over the splendour of my pimped Christmas feast — and this is how it's done. Easy peasy.

Merry Christmas to you all.

THE MENU

Cold Seafood Platter with Seafood Mayo

Oysters, prawns, calamari, mussels, smoked trout, fish bites

MAIN COURSE

Glazed Ham served with Pigs in Blankets and Charred Orange Slices

BBQ Chicken Portions with Peri Mayo and Chicken Balls

SUPER SIDES

Spinach and Feta Phyllo Parcels

7 Colours Griddled Veggies with Mustard Seed Dressing

Festive Potato Salad

DESSERT

Vanilla Caramel Ice cream Log topped with Caramelised Popcorn, Mini Meringues and Chocolate Balls

Proseco Fruit Punch