One Pot, many flavours
Cooking has become second nature for the Holst family
Louisa Holst, is a renowned Cape Town-based “foodie” and author with a couple of cookbooks under her belt including her latest, One Pot. Apart from her passion for food, Louisa loves to discover and share new flavours in her own inimitable style, and her recipes are renowned for their family friendliness, practicality, ease of cooking and accessible ingredients, without compromising on flavour.
We thought it would be a great idea to chat to her sons Michael, 22, and recent BCom graduate who is flying the coop and Ben, 18 who matriculated last year and is off to university about their cooking skills. They are approaching new horizons in 2025, but they shared some of their mother's fave recipe ideas from One Pot they will keep in their own repertoires.
Michael and Ben Holst
Can you boil an egg?
Michael Holst (MH): Yes, but I prefer making fried or scrambled eggs.
Ben Holst (BH): Yes, I can boil an egg. I cook eggs for lunch pretty much every day.
What’s it like having a mother who is a food expert?
MH: It’s awesome, my brother and I are extremely lucky to have a mom like her cooking for us every day.
BH: It’s amazing, we are always eating the food from her photo shoots and the recipes she’s testing. We get to try so many different things.
I'm sure she's shared many of her cooking skills?
MH: I have definitely picked up many basic skills in the kitchen, like knife skills, and I’d say my natural instinct for adding certain spices or extra ingredients is on point, and that definitely comes from her. There are a few recipes that I have started to make from her re: her latest cookbook One Pot because they are so easy, delicious and there's so little washing up, like her tomato pasta sauce, the smoked chicken and pesto pasta salad and my favourite, chicken poke bowl.
BH: She’s tried to teach me a thing or two; my favourite from One Pot is the cheese griller carbonara. I prefer her cooking to mine, and then she does the washing up!
A New Year, new adventures, what are you up to in 2025?
MH: Very excited for this new chapter, having finished studying for my degree. I'm planning to work on the yachts overseas, so I will definitely need to brush up on my cooking skills.
BH: I’m starting my first year of varsity, studying computer application development and I’m thankfully staying at home, but I know my mom has an expectation for me to prepare more meals — and take on more of the washing up!
When leaving home, what kitchen gadgets would you like to have to make light of preparing your own meals?
MH: I would take one of our air fryers — if I could — it's such a handy cooker, and a can opener. Not a gadget, but I'd take the sushi mayo because I put it on everything.
BH: If I were to move out, I definitely could not be able to live without an air fryer, Nutri-Bullet blender and a toaster.
What are your fave take outs?
MH: It would definitely be sushi — if I could afford it!
BH: My favourite takeout is Steers, but I only get takeouts if my mom is not around.
Who is the better cook?
MH: I’d say I’m definitely more adventurous in the kitchen, but Ben has started to get active in the kitchen now too.
BH: Probably my brother, I tend to just make sandwiches, smoothies, eggs, chicken and rice most of the time.
Are either of you good at washing up?
MH: I mean I can do it, but I’d rather not! 😂
BH: We have a dishwasher but sometimes my mom puts us on washing-up duty, especially if we are away on holidays.
One Pot, your mom's latest cookbook, is filled with quick and easy one-pot meals that are simple to make, nourishing and delicious. Which are your faves you will prepare over and over again?
MH: The pizza omelette, because it's a mix of an omelette and a pizza — two of my favourite things. Smoked chicken and pesto pasta salad, I eat a lot of this salad, but I change it up and use different types of pasta, and sometimes I have it without the chicken or I add tuna. Gnocchi with brinjal and cherry tomato sauce: I really like brinjals and this recipe is very easy to make because you use shop-bought, ready-made gnocchi.
BH: Obviously the cheese griller carbonara because I love pasta and cheese. I’m also a fan of the pulled chicken recipe with roosterkoek because it contains a lot of protein and I love the barbecue flavour of the sauce. In the cookbook it goes with roosterkoek, but I eat it with rice or on a wrap. Lastly, would be the Mexican beef and nachos as I’m a big fan of Mexican food. All the dishes in the book are really easy and simple to make, but I enjoy eating the food more than making it.
SMOKED CHICKEN AND PESTO PASTA
Serves 4
Prep: 20 mins Cook: 12 minutes
500g bow-tie pasta or farfalle
2 corn on the cob
60ml (4 tbsp) basil or sun-dried tomato pesto
60ml (4 tbsp) mayonnaise
60ml (4 tbsp) thick plain yoghurt
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
2 smoked chicken breasts, sliced
2 sticks celery, chopped
1 small red onion, finely chopped
100g feta cheese
A handful of rocket
1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and the corn cobs and boil for 12 minutes or until the pasta is al dente. Drain and set aside to cool. Once the corn has cooled, cut the kernels from the cobs.
2. Mix the pesto, mayonnaise, yoghurt and lemon juice together and season with salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Spoon over the cooled pasta and stir to coat.
3. Add the chicken, celery, onion and corn and stir gently. Serve topped with feta and rocket.
MEXICAN BEEF AND NACHOS
This one is a real winner for anyone who enjoys a bit of Mexican flavour.
Serves 4
Prep: 15 mins Cooking: 45 minutes
40ml canola oil
1 onion, chopped
10ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
1 x 410g can Mexican flavoured tomatoes
50g tomato paste
1 x 410g can whole kernel corn, drained
1 x 410g can red kidney beans, drained
Fresh coriander, chopped, optional
250g packet salted nachos
1 ripe avocado, cubed or sliced
Sour cream and chopped chillies to serve
1. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Sauté the onion for a few minutes until soft. Increase the temperature to high and add the mince. Stir until browned.
2. Reduce the heat and add the cumin, tomatoes and tomato paste. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and stir in the coriander, if using.
3. Serve topped with nachos, avocado and cheese. Add the sour cream and a few chopped chillies if you prefer.
ONE POT
Louisa Holst
Human & Rousseau
R385