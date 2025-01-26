One Pot, many flavours

Michael and Ben Holst

Can you boil an egg?

Michael Holst (MH): Yes, but I prefer making fried or scrambled eggs.

Ben Holst (BH): Yes, I can boil an egg. I cook eggs for lunch pretty much every day.

What’s it like having a mother who is a food expert?

MH: It’s awesome, my brother and I are extremely lucky to have a mom like her cooking for us every day.

BH: It’s amazing, we are always eating the food from her photo shoots and the recipes she’s testing. We get to try so many different things.

I'm sure she's shared many of her cooking skills?

MH: I have definitely picked up many basic skills in the kitchen, like knife skills, and I’d say my natural instinct for adding certain spices or extra ingredients is on point, and that definitely comes from her. There are a few recipes that I have started to make from her re: her latest cookbook One Pot because they are so easy, delicious and there's so little washing up, like her tomato pasta sauce, the smoked chicken and pesto pasta salad and my favourite, chicken poke bowl.

BH: She’s tried to teach me a thing or two; my favourite from One Pot is the cheese griller carbonara. I prefer her cooking to mine, and then she does the washing up!

A New Year, new adventures, what are you up to in 2025?

MH: Very excited for this new chapter, having finished studying for my degree. I'm planning to work on the yachts overseas, so I will definitely need to brush up on my cooking skills.

BH: I’m starting my first year of varsity, studying computer application development and I’m thankfully staying at home, but I know my mom has an expectation for me to prepare more meals — and take on more of the washing up!

When leaving home, what kitchen gadgets would you like to have to make light of preparing your own meals?

MH: I would take one of our air fryers — if I could — it's such a handy cooker, and a can opener. Not a gadget, but I'd take the sushi mayo because I put it on everything.

BH: If I were to move out, I definitely could not be able to live without an air fryer, Nutri-Bullet blender and a toaster.

What are your fave take outs?

MH: It would definitely be sushi — if I could afford it!

BH: My favourite takeout is Steers, but I only get takeouts if my mom is not around.

Who is the better cook?

MH: I’d say I’m definitely more adventurous in the kitchen, but Ben has started to get active in the kitchen now too.

BH: Probably my brother, I tend to just make sandwiches, smoothies, eggs, chicken and rice most of the time.

Are either of you good at washing up?

MH: I mean I can do it, but I’d rather not! 😂

BH: We have a dishwasher but sometimes my mom puts us on washing-up duty, especially if we are away on holidays.

One Pot, your mom's latest cookbook, is filled with quick and easy one-pot meals that are simple to make, nourishing and delicious. Which are your faves you will prepare over and over again?

MH: The pizza omelette, because it's a mix of an omelette and a pizza — two of my favourite things. Smoked chicken and pesto pasta salad, I eat a lot of this salad, but I change it up and use different types of pasta, and sometimes I have it without the chicken or I add tuna. Gnocchi with brinjal and cherry tomato sauce: I really like brinjals and this recipe is very easy to make because you use shop-bought, ready-made gnocchi.

BH: Obviously the cheese griller carbonara because I love pasta and cheese. I’m also a fan of the pulled chicken recipe with roosterkoek because it contains a lot of protein and I love the barbecue flavour of the sauce. In the cookbook it goes with roosterkoek, but I eat it with rice or on a wrap. Lastly, would be the Mexican beef and nachos as I’m a big fan of Mexican food. All the dishes in the book are really easy and simple to make, but I enjoy eating the food more than making it.