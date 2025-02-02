PERI PERI CHICKEN MINCE
Serves 6
30ml (2 tbsp) butter
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
500g chicken mince
1 large onion sliced
2-3 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 red pepper, cored and sliced
85ml (1/3 cup) ready-made peri peri sauce
20ml (4 tsp) tomato paste
250ml (1 cup) chicken stock
Pinch of sugar
250ml (1 cup) cream or coconut milk
Salt and pepper
Onions:
2-3 large onions, sliced
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
2-3 large onions, sliced
1 large clove of garlic, crushed
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) chilli flakes, or more to taste
250ml (1 cup) chicken stock
To serve
6 Portuguese bread rolls
Chilli sauce, optional
1. Preheat the butter and olive oil in a large pan, add the chicken mince and cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan with slotted spoon and set aside.
2. Add a little more oil to the pan if necessary and fry the onion and garlic till soft, then add the pepper strips. Return the chicken mince to the pan.
3. Pour over the peri peri sauce and add the tomato paste, chicken stock and sugar. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes before adding the cream or coconut milk. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and heat through.
4. Heat butter and olive oil in a pan before adding the onions, garlic and chilli flakes. Allow to simmer gently for 5 minutes until onions are soft. Add the chicken stock and cook till thickening.
5. To serve cut the rolls in half, top bottom half with the peri peri chicken mince, top with a generous dollop of onions and sauce and serve with a salad on the side.
Tips:
Use fresh chicken mince as it doesn't freeze well and becomes watery on defrosting.
For variation replace the chicken mince with beef mince.
For a less spicy version use 1/2 or 1/3 of the peri peri sauce or replace with a milder or lemon & herb variant. Leave out the chilli flakes in the onions.
Instead of the rolls serve the peri peri chicken mince with rice.
Mince it up
Make mince different and tasty by using a trio of variants to suit all tastes
Image: Hilary Biller
A packet of mince is my must-have in the freezer because it's so versatile, quick stix to prepare and can be bulked up easily with added ingredients to feed a crowd — and it can be really tasty. Move over boring spag bol, try this trio of ideas using chicken, beef and plant-based mince. The beauty of these recipes is not only are they packed with bags of flavour, they can be interchanged using the mince of your choice. All three dishes freeze well, so double or treble the recipe for a ready-made flavoursome meal for another day.
1. CHICKEN MINCE
Image: Hilary Biller
2. PLANT BASED MINCE
CURRIED SOYA MINCE AND LENTILS
Serves 4
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
A knob of fresh ginger, grated
Pinch of turmeric
30ml (2 tsp) curry powder, less or more to your taste
1 x 300g pea protein mince
300ml vegetable stock
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes or use the Indian-flavoured ones
1 x 400g can lentils, drained and rinsed
250ml (1 cup) frozen mixed vegetables
A large handful of fresh coriander, chopped and extra to serve
To serve
Basmati rice, mango atchar, (or Mrs Balls) and poppadoms, roti or flatbreads.
1. In a large pan preheat the oil and fry the onion and garlic till soft. Add the ginger, turmeric and curry powder. Stir fry till fragrant.
2. Add the pea protein, add 60ml (4 tbsp) water and stir through. Once water is absorbed pour over the stock, tomatoes, lentils and frozen vegetables. Bring to the boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 20-30 minutes, stirring from time to time.
3. Serve with rice, mango atchar, poppadoms, fresh coriander and chosen flatbreads.
Tips:
The plant-based mince can be replaced with chicken, beef or lamb mince, and vegetable stock for chicken or beef stock for a non-vegetarian option.
Image: Hilary Biller
3. BEEF MINCE
ASIAN STYLE BEEF MINCE WITH NOODLES
Serves 4-6
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
500g beef mince, not too fatty
1 red pepper, seeded and chopped
125g green beans, topped, tailed and cut into small pieces
1 bunch spring onions, finely sliced
15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) red curry paste, use less or more to taste
1 x 400g can coconut milk
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) fish sauce
Finely grated rind and juice of lime or small lemon
To serve — instant or egg noodles and fresh basil leaves
1. Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Brown the mince in two batches.
Add the pepper, beans and onions and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and coconut milk, bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes stirring from time to time until reduced and thickened. Add the fish sauce, finishing off with the lime rind and juice.
3. While mince is cooking prepare the chosen noodles.
4. Spread the mince over noodles, sprinkle on a couple of basil leaves and serve.
