Festive flavours to break a long fast

Many families prepare bulk-cooked meals ahead of Ramadan, including soups and traditional Ramadan savouries such as samosas, pies and marinated meats, to make Iftar (the evening meal) easier to manage. To sustain energy throughout the fast, we focus on protein-rich foods, complex carbohydrates and hydration during Suhoor. Avoiding overly salty or fried foods helps retain energy for the day ahead.
My top three favourite dishes to break my fast are:
Dates and water — the traditional way to break a fast, as per the Sunnah (the way of the Prophet), providing an instant energy boost.
Haleem with nan bread — a hearty, slow-cooked dish made with meat and lentils. Despite being high in kilojoules, it’s a slow-digesting meal, keeping you fuller for longer. A squeeze of lemon enhances the flavour perfectly.
Samosas — because it’s Ramadan, and what is Iftar without samosas? Crispy, golden and filled with spicy goodness, they are a staple in many homes during this time.
The Ramadan fast is a busy time for worship and self-reflection and a time of spiritual renewal, so I make sure to set aside time for prayer and reflection, despite a busy schedule. I also plan my workload efficiently, focusing on tasks that require more energy earlier in the day. Having a supportive community and family makes it easier to navigate the month while still fulfilling both professional and personal commitments.
Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”, is a joyous occasion that marks the end of Ramadan, a time of celebration, generosity and togetherness, bringing family and friends together in a spirit of unity. The day begins with the Eid prayer, followed by visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts and enjoying a festive meal. Food plays a central role in the celebrations, with traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations, making Eid a time of both spiritual and culinary significance.
Eid is all about family, community, and connection. We gather to share a meal that is prepared with love, often by multiple family members coming together. At the heart of my family’s celebration is my mom, who leads the preparation of the feast. I help where I can and contribute, ensuring everything comes together smoothly.
Some dishes that are a must-have on our Eid table include Eid milk, a creamy sweet milk drink lightly spiced with cardamom, almonds and pistachios. It is the first thing we drink in the morning, warm and spicy, and then a roast chicken for Eid breakfast.
Chef Zaakir Hassim is the academic development manager at Capsicum Culinary Studio, Rosebank, JHB. www.capsicumcooking.co.za
Festive flavours to break a long fast
Chef Zaakir Hassim shares his insights on this sacred month for Muslims
Image: Supplied
Food has always been a big part of my life, from family gatherings to special celebrations where the kitchen was the heart of the home. I was drawn to the creativity, precision and passion that comes with being a chef. The ability to bring people together through food — and tell a story with flavours — is what inspired me.
Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting, reflection and prayer observed by Muslims worldwide — a time of spiritual growth, self-discipline and deepened connection with faith. The fast serves as a reminder of gratitude, empathy and self-control, encouraging us to be mindful of those who are less fortunate.
Fasting begins at dawn (Suhoor) and ends at sunset (Iftar), lasting anywhere between 11 to 16 hours depending on the time of year and location. The fast is traditionally broken with dates and water, followed by a meal that replenishes energy and sustains us for the next day.
Feeling hungry can present a powerful challenge to one’s willpower, especially for me working about food daily, but Ramadan teaches discipline and mindfulness. Being in a kitchen means constantly engaging with food, but I remind myself that fasting is more than just abstaining from food — it’s about self-control and spiritual focus. Also, keeping busy makes time pass faster!
Image: Supplied
Many families prepare bulk-cooked meals ahead of Ramadan, including soups and traditional Ramadan savouries such as samosas, pies and marinated meats, to make Iftar (the evening meal) easier to manage. To sustain energy throughout the fast, we focus on protein-rich foods, complex carbohydrates and hydration during Suhoor. Avoiding overly salty or fried foods helps retain energy for the day ahead.
My top three favourite dishes to break my fast are:
Dates and water — the traditional way to break a fast, as per the Sunnah (the way of the Prophet), providing an instant energy boost.
Haleem with nan bread — a hearty, slow-cooked dish made with meat and lentils. Despite being high in kilojoules, it’s a slow-digesting meal, keeping you fuller for longer. A squeeze of lemon enhances the flavour perfectly.
Samosas — because it’s Ramadan, and what is Iftar without samosas? Crispy, golden and filled with spicy goodness, they are a staple in many homes during this time.
The Ramadan fast is a busy time for worship and self-reflection and a time of spiritual renewal, so I make sure to set aside time for prayer and reflection, despite a busy schedule. I also plan my workload efficiently, focusing on tasks that require more energy earlier in the day. Having a supportive community and family makes it easier to navigate the month while still fulfilling both professional and personal commitments.
Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”, is a joyous occasion that marks the end of Ramadan, a time of celebration, generosity and togetherness, bringing family and friends together in a spirit of unity. The day begins with the Eid prayer, followed by visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts and enjoying a festive meal. Food plays a central role in the celebrations, with traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations, making Eid a time of both spiritual and culinary significance.
Eid is all about family, community, and connection. We gather to share a meal that is prepared with love, often by multiple family members coming together. At the heart of my family’s celebration is my mom, who leads the preparation of the feast. I help where I can and contribute, ensuring everything comes together smoothly.
Some dishes that are a must-have on our Eid table include Eid milk, a creamy sweet milk drink lightly spiced with cardamom, almonds and pistachios. It is the first thing we drink in the morning, warm and spicy, and then a roast chicken for Eid breakfast.
Chef Zaakir Hassim is the academic development manager at Capsicum Culinary Studio, Rosebank, JHB. www.capsicumcooking.co.za
Image: Supplied
Eid Milk
Serves: 6
A comforting and traditional drink, perfect for starting Eid morning with warmth and nostalgia.
2 litres full-cream milk
½ x 385g can condensed milk
60ml (4 tbsp) sugar (adjust to taste)
6 whole cardamom pods
60ml (¼ cup) ground almonds
5ml (1 tsp) ground cardamom
60nl (4 tbsp) fine vermicelli, broken into small pieces
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) rose water
Garnish:
30ml (2 tbsp) slivered almonds and 5ml (1 tsp) chopped pistachios
1. In a large pot, bring the milk to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Add the sugar and whole cardamom pods, allowing them to infuse their flavour into the milk.
2. Stir in the almond powder, condensed milk, and ground cardamom. Add the fine vermicelli and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and takes on a creamy consistency.
3. Once the vermicelli is soft and the milk has slightly reduced, stir in the rose water. Remove from heat and garnish with slivered almonds and finely chopped pistachios. Serve warm and enjoy the comforting flavours of this festive classic.
Image: Supplied
EID BREAKFAST ROAST CHICKEN
Serves a crowd
A flavourful, spiced roast chicken dish — perfect for a festive Eid morning feast!
3—4kg skinless chicken pieces
60ml (¼ cup) water
30ml (2 tbsp) salt
250ml (1 cup) fresh lemon juice
30ml (2 tbsp) ginger- garlic paste
2.5ml (½ tsp) chilli powder
10ml (2 tsp) turmeric powder
10ml (2 tsp) dhania jeera (coriander-cumin mix)
15ml (3 tsp) crushed chillies
10ml (2 tsp) crushed jeera (cumin)
10ml (2 tsp) crushed dhania (coriander)
30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) tikka masala paste
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
30ml (2tbsp) vinegar
Marination:
Cooking:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Mince it up
There's nothing fishy about eating canned pilchards
Tripe curry cooked in under 45 minutes? We've got the recipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos