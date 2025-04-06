5. DOGGY AND KITTY NO-NO'S
As tempting as it is to feed pets with 'treats' these foods are NOT on their menu and out of bounds:
Chocolate
Grapes and Raisins
Onions, Garlic and Chives
Xylitol [a sugar replacement]
Macadamia Nuts
Caffeine
Alcohol
And when it comes to fruit, dogs can enjoy the following:
Apples (1-2 slices)
Bananas (1-2 pieces)
Cucumber (a couple of pieces; helps to freshen the breath)
Watermelon (1 slice, seedless)
Pet food trends
From homemade treats to edible 'barktastic' bones and what not to feed your furry friends, Hilary Biller shares the low down on pet food innovation
Image: 123rf.com/robertprzybysz
1. TREAT YOUR DOGS TO HOMEMADE DOGGIE BISCUITS
Deeelicious for doggies — and humans too! Recipe can be doubled, and the quantity depends on the size of your cookie cutter
Image: supplied
Image: Supplied
2. TOO MUCH WORK TO MAKE YOUR OWN? Try celebrity chef-endorsed doggy treats
Capetonian Chef Jenny Morris, well known for her inimitable style, infectious laugh and great love of her fur babies, it was one of her pets’ itchy skin condition that made her question the food she was feeding her animals — and she stumbled on Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. This is a Cape Town company that specialises in balanced scientifically-formulated natural, wholesome, preservative free dog food which helped her dog. So, Morris and Vondi’s owners Cindy and Paul Teubes pooled their skills and collaborated on a range natural treats for dogs. The whole wheat doggy treats are biscuits available in different flavours made using natural ingredients for different ailments — think mint & rooibos for itchy skin; rosehip & devils claw for arthritis; peanut butter & pumpkin for good gut health; and coconut oil for a shiny coat.
Available from Vondis.co.za, R53 for 200g.
Image: Supplied
3. LICK THE PLATTER CLEAN
LikiMats put a whole new spin of feeding pets with their unique puzzle designs, colours and sizes made from non-toxic food grade rubber and available in different designs and patterns, bright colours and sizes. Why? The mats are said to slow down feeding, which aids digestion and reduces stress and boredom. The idea is to spread your pet’s favourite wet or raw food, kibble or even treats over the mat surface. Frozen makes the treat last longer.
LickiMat Playdate for dogs and LickiMat Felix for kittens and cats from selected pet stores from R160 each and price varies according to shape and size.
Image: Supplied
4. DOGGIE DENTAL HEALTH
There are a number of tasty treats to assist dogs to clean their teeth but we fancied these star-shaped sticks with indentations to really help clean AND because it contains butternut, in dehydrated form and includes chicken meal, corn starch, glycerine, milk powder (lactose reduced), wheat gluten and other ingredients. A great reward for good behaviour, tempting treat between meal-snack and just because you want your furry friend to have the best teeth in town.
Available at selected pet stores from R88 for a 500g tub.
Image: Supplied
TRENDY DOGGIE DINING
The BeOneBreed Black and Beige Leaf Print melamine and stainless steel caught our attention because it's so funky and way ahead of the boring bowls of yore. Ideal for pet food or water and what's so nice about them is the rubber edging at the bottom so the bowl won’t slide around and annoy the pet nor owner with the noise. Pets bowls need to be cleaned thoroughly with hot water and soap after every meal for optimum hygiene and with the stainless steel inner it makes it so easy.
Woolworths 350ml bowl R299
