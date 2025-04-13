We test the latest craze — chocolate hot cross buns
And share some Easter fun for the kids — and big kids too — to make this a memorable long weekend
13 April 2025 - 00:00
There's something special about a traditional sweet fruity and spicy hot cross bun — the symbol of the Christian Easter — toasted and served hot with lashings of butter and, for the sweet/salty combo South Africans love, a generous mound of grated cheese or the much loved Good Friday tradition of hot cross buns served plain with pickled fish...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.