FOOD: 8/10
Pink Goddess cafes are renowned for their fabulous cakes and confectionery, made by the Miss Bird bakery and always offer a good selection — carrot, chocolate and caramel cakes, the ever-popular red velvet cake, baked cheesecake and gluten-free and vegan options, all are spread out enticingly on a table near the entrance to the cafe.
The Linden branch in my hood is always busy, especially around breakfast and brunch time and apart from cakes there's a comprehensive menu featuring classic breakfasts, lunches and snacks. One can choose from an array of savoury and sweet pancakes, salads, wraps, burgers, toasted sandwiches and even ribs and chips off the grill. There's something for everyone, including a wide choice of hot and cold drinks and their popular over the top celebratory pink drinks and cocktails — both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. But if it's tea and cake you are after this is your place.
A nice touch is the baking kit they offer for the young ones to keep them occupied. For R50 they get a round of dough, baking tray, rolling pin, a selection of cookie cutters and the loan of the prettiest apron — and the cafe bakes them to take home and enjoy.
VERDICT
If you in the mood for fun this is your pit stop, it's a gals party place and the staff pull out all the stops to make it a memorable pink party celebration. A great place for capturing pictures for social media. A busy spot so reservations are needed via Dineplan, especially for a special event.
In the pink
Colourful and instagrammable, we put four blushing restaurants to the test and share the lowdown
Image: Supplied
SHAZMINS LUXE PATISSERIE
Upper Balcony, Nelson Mandela Square, Fifth St, Sandton
Open daily 9am-6pm except Saturdays, when it closes at 7pm
Tel: 064 511 2658
shazmins.co.za
PINK BAROMETER RATING: 10/10
Shazmins takes the cake when it comes to the colour pink. The pink interior is shaped around a fake cherry tree dripping with pink and white paper blossoms. Surrounding it are chairs and tables in marshmallow pink and white colours; the large laminated menus are also printed in pink and white and the food is served on pink and white crockery.
Touted as “Jozi's Most Instagrammable Pink Cafe”, on the day I visited their patrons couldn't resist the opportunity to capture the best of Shazmins' many blushing tones — and themselves, of course, making everything a feast of girliness on their mobile phones.
Image: Supplied
FOOD: 7/10
Shazmins offers an extensive menu featuring loads of choices from all-day breakfast to lunch, main courses, salads and sweet offerings. There's so much choice it makes coming to a decision about what to eat tricky. Two standout dishes for brunch were their shakshuka and bhajhi breakfasts, both with eggs, the former on a spicy tomato base and the latter on a spicy potato rösti with a herb yoghurt and a paratha.
One of their best sellers is the pink sliders — three mini chicken or beef hamburgers on homemade pink rolls served with French fries and their melt-in-the-mouth paratha foldovers with a choice of sweet or savoury fillings.
In terms of their drinks offerings, the world is your oyster. They offer a vast selection of coffees, teas, drinking chocolate, milkshakes, mocktails, fruit juices and sodas and most come in their favoured pink theme with over-the-top garnishes and additions and their patrons just can't get enough of the colour.
As a patisserie, they pride themselves on their baking and offer signature baked cheesecake, red velvet cake, towering chocolate cake and selection of smaller cakes. All of these delights are displayed temptingly on a table in the cafe and can change from day to day.
VERDICT
It's a small and busy eatery and Instagrammers paradise so expect to find patrons taking pictures in and about the patisserie. To avoid disappointment reservations are done via Dineplan and for confirmation require a R100 deposit per person.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
FOOD: 8/10
The promise of an “alfresco Italian dining” experience is reflected in the smallish menu featuring antipasti, salads, pizza, pasta, a selection of main courses and desserts.
Their zucchini fritti makes for a great starter, consisting of thin strips of the vegetable deep fried till deliciously crispy and served well seasoned, nice nibbles and covered with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. Pizza is prominent, with seven choices, including the Parma ham, fig, buffalo mozzarella and hot honey one — bang on trend. The spicy combo of chilli and honey comes drizzled over the pizza straight from the oven.
There are a handful of pasta dishes listed — a favourite is the warming pockets of lamb ravioli filled with slow braised shredded lamb in a creamy Parmesan sauce. Delicious. For dessert try their Pink Mama speciality, the ultimate pick-me-up, a tiramisu made with espresso, rum, mascarpone and pistachio cream with a light dusting of icing sugar and a generous sprinkling of pistachio nuts.
VERDICT
It may be pink on the outside yet the inside offers a more sophisticated dining experience. It's chic yet laid back and the kind of place for a long breakfast/brunch, lunch or dinner. As it gains in popularity, reservations are essential.
PINK MAMAS
49 Eastwood Rd, Dunkeld, Johannesburg
Open: Monday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Tel: 072 052 4133
pinkmamasjhb.co.za
PINK BAROMETER RATING: 8/10
The newest dining hotspot is located in suburban Dunkeld and is a beautiful old double-storey family home that has had a lucky escape from the claws of demolition.
Today it stands proud on the street corner — you won't miss it as it is painted a pretty and eye-catching marshmallow pink. The inside has been repurposed into a stylish restaurant, which spills out onto a large patio and is ideal for long lazy breakfasts, lunches or dinner.
To one side of the restaurant is a beautifully impressive stained glass window featuring a couple of pink tinges; there's a stylish bar and tables spread out through the area. We loved the tables with couches in beautiful hues, they were ever so comfy and the perfect place to while away an afternoon with one of their many signature cocktails in hand.
Image: Supplied
GODDESS CAFE LINDEN
44 1st Ave, Linden, Johannesburg
Open: Monday-Friday, 7am-5pm, Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 8am-3pm
There are branches in Centurion, Waterkloof and Rietondale in Pretoria
Tel: 064 804 397
goddesscafe.co.za
Image: Supplied
PINK BAROMETER RATING: 10/10
Described as pink paradise, prepare yourself for a real life girlie experience at this popular local eatery. It starts as you arrive as glasses of their signature pink chilled water are delivered to the table as you sit down.
All four branches of Goddess Cafes in Gauteng have become much- loved institutions in their hoods. They have a signature look from the marshmallow pink walls to the pink chairs with floral cushions. The white tables are the blank canvas for the baby pink coloured crockery and the pink theme flows into the food as well.
The Goddess Cafes pride themselves in tailoring very popular Pink Party Packages catering for any celebration from birthday parties to baby showers to kitchen teas and corporate events, so they've become the hot and noisy party spot.
Image: Supplied
FOOD: 8/10
VERDICT
If you in the mood for fun this is your pit stop, it's a gals party place and the staff pull out all the stops to make it a memorable pink party celebration. A great place for capturing pictures for social media. A busy spot so reservations are needed via Dineplan, especially for a special event.
Image: Supplied
TASHAS NELSON MANDELA SQUARE
Fifth St, Sandton
Open Monday to Wednesday 7.30am-8pm; Thursday-Saturday 7.30am 9pm; Sunday 7.30am-6pm
Phone 011 883 0389
tashascafe.com
PINK BAROMETER RATING: 7/10
Bright pink it is not, it offers a comfortable and elegant pared down décor, their pink a more subtle and muted version combined with beige and shiny accoutrements for a bit of sparkle. There's plush upholstered seating, white tablecloths and subtle features.
Strategically situated next door to the famous Nelson Mandela statue in Nelson Mandela Square it offers both indoor and outdoor venues. Over weekends the restaurant pumps and is popular with both locals and tourists.
Image: Supplied
FOOD: 9/10
Tashas restaurants offer what many others can only dream of achieving and that's consistency. The menu here offers many and varied meal choices from breakfast, lunch, light meals, tea, cakes and dinner — and makes for a great read as one salivates on the choices as though reading through a recipe book.
From freshly squeezed fruit juices to healthy drinks, there is a wide selection of coffees and teas to choose from. There are fish dishes, steaks and lamb chops and a selection of vegetarian dishes. Fancy a drink? There's bubbly, beer and a wine selection as well as nonalcoholic versions.
The cherry on the cake is their selection of cakes and ice cream. Carrot, red cheesecake, chocolate and vanilla cakes and small sweet offerings are beautifully displayed in a box with a see-through lid. A visual and decadent treat.
VERDICT
Perhaps not the pink palace many are after, nor as Instagrammable as the others we visited, yet the quality of the food and service make up for it. It's a popular venue especially over weekends and reservations are recommended.
