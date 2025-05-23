The Met to Mzansi: Savanna Neat Gala serves luxe, looks and local flavour

While the world tuned into the Met Gala, Mzansi turned the spotlight home with the Savanna Neat Gala, hosted on May 10 at the opulent Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.

With a dress code that called for “Supahfine: Tailoring in Neat Style”, the evening was a playful and fashion-forward celebration of comedy, couture and the crisp elegance of Savanna Neat.

From some of SA’s fave personalities rocking black carpet glam to fashion commentary that kept timelines buzzing, the night wasn’t just a moment — it was a movement. If the Met is fashion’s biggest night, the Savanna Neat Gala may have just become its most iconic remix.