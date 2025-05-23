The Met to Mzansi: Savanna Neat Gala serves luxe, looks and local flavour
If the Met is fashion’s biggest night, the Savanna Neat Gala may have just become its most iconic remix
While the world tuned into the Met Gala, Mzansi turned the spotlight home with the Savanna Neat Gala, hosted on May 10 at the opulent Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg.
With a dress code that called for “Supahfine: Tailoring in Neat Style”, the evening was a playful and fashion-forward celebration of comedy, couture and the crisp elegance of Savanna Neat.
From some of SA’s fave personalities rocking black carpet glam to fashion commentary that kept timelines buzzing, the night wasn’t just a moment — it was a movement. If the Met is fashion’s biggest night, the Savanna Neat Gala may have just become its most iconic remix.
WATCH | The guest list for the Savanna Neat Gala featured a crowd of influencers, comedians and fashionistas, who turned up in looks as polished and crisp as the drink in hand — Savanna Neat.
“The Savanna Neat Gala presented an opportunity to create more than just a memorable night out — we wanted a cultural moment that says: SA does premium, fashion, culture in our own signature way,” says Kayla Hendricks, marketing communication manager for Savanna.
“Savanna Neat is a premium crisp and dry cider, with notes of toasted oak, and is stylishly laid-back. The Neat Gala was reflective of just that, celebrating the unique flavour that comes from blending the iconic innovative edge of Savanna Premium Cider and equally iconic cultural moves for a bold, elevated finish.”
The guest list brought the buzz with media personalities Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung, award-winning stylist and reality TV star Phupho Gumede, TikTok stars Banele Ndaba and Cassidy Nicholson, and author Tshiamo Modisane all turning heads.
Also spotted were media personality Dominic Zaca, retired soccer player Bongani Khumalo, reality TV star Moshe Ndiki, Savanna Comics Choice Award winner Celeste Ntuli, and fellow comedians Mpho Popps and Nina Hastie — all bringing flair to the affair.
This article was sponsored by Savanna.
The Savanna range, including the Savanna 0.0% Alcohol-Free variant, is designed for and promoted to adults over the age of 18. Enjoy responsibly.