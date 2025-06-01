Tradition meets convenience

I grew up eating tripe and onions, a traditional Yorkshire dish that my mother mastered for my British father. Tripe, the lining of the cow's stomach, is something you either love or hate. We loved it. Mom's version was made using clean tripe — I later learnt it was soaked in bleach to make it clean and snowy white — and it was cooked slowly in onions and milk till tender. It was one of my favourite dishes, so my interest was piqued when invited to lunch at Tasty Nation eatery, located in a suburban shopping centre in Sunninghill, Gauteng and fast growing in popularity.

Here you will find items such as peri-peri chicken, pork ribs and lamb chops among traditional foods like maotwana (chicken feet), mogodu (beef tripe and intestines), thlakwana (slow-cooked cow heels), skopo, sheep head, nhloko (beef head meat), pap, dombolo (steamed bread), samp and beans and even hot-cooked chips — a celebration of a range of dishes that truly reflect South African food culture.

At Tasty Nation you can sit down and enjoy the feast, order a takeout or pick up ready-made meals from the well-stocked freezer section. I came home with a doypack of delicious samp and beans and some tender yet chewy ready-prepared chicken feet.

I chatted to Kelly Lewis, CEO of Tasty Nation, and asked her where it all started, what was it about offal that she so enjoyed and why the company had chosen to open their first eatery in the northern suburbs of Joburg.