Eating in the Overberg

From the moment the roosterkoek and masala butter were delivered to the table I knew we were in for a sublime treat.

This delectable doughy morsel with spiced butter was followed by various small plates. We sampled a smoorsnoek samoosa, burnt lime butter and tamaletjie harissa — a superb combination of crisp, sweet, salty and sour which, like the masala butter, was more expertly perfumed than a punch of heat.

The coal-roasted onion, babotie cream, almond and puffed rice was a rich delight of textures and caramelisation. My favourite of the meal was unquestionably the skaap tongetjie and stertjie, lemon confit, curds and kayangs — a “nose to tail” sensation.

When dealing with obscure ingredients, you have to know what you’re doing, and Chef Janine clearly does. The tails must be soft and gelatinous but not feel like they’ve been boiled for hours. And if the tails are melt-in-the-mouth gorgeous, the texture of the perfectly poached tongue will prove an equal delight. The acidic curd and confit were just the right foil to the richness of the protein, while the crispy kayangs added another textural element to the dish.

For our main course, we opted for the local linefish (hottentot — locally and sustainably caught), mealie chowder, potato and seaweed puffs. The fish was expertly cooked with a crisp skin, served on a rich, expertly seasoned chowder. The puffed potato and seaweed made for a welcome textural accompaniment.

The lamb belly ribs, sourdough pangrattato (sexy term for breadcrumbs), anchovy and aubergine cream dish was a triumph. The ribs were expertly charred, fat deliciously rendered, and generously seasoned. I'm a fan of lamb and anchovy as a combination, and this dish took it to another level.

The fig tart and fruitcake ice cream was an indulgence but out of curiosity I sampled Chef Janine’s deft touch on the sweeter side — and was enraptured.

The outstanding cuisine was matched by the warm service and, at R600 a head including tip (we brought our wine), the meal was money well spent.

I’d like to think that, come the end of a languid afternoon, we embodied the name Agteros. We were patient, we persevered and we made it.