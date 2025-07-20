MARMALADE RUSKS
The South African rusk vs the Italian biscotti
What's your favourite accompaniment to coffee? We share a recipe for each to help make up your mind
Image: Jenny Kay
RUSKS AND BISCOTTI
What's an Italian original, the biscotti, doing alongside a proudly South African classic, the rusk? Both, we know are the perfect antidote to the cold, savoured with a cup of coffee and are easy to make. While the foundations may be the same — flour, butter, baking powder, sugar and eggs — the rusks, a thicker cut, after baking take up to four hours to dry out in the oven whereas the slimmer biscotti dries out in 15 minutes.
Both are equally delicious; the rusk can definitely be made to last a mug of coffee taking a first place in dunkability test, whereas a biscotti can be wolfed down in a couple of mouthfuls. The beauty of both recipes is the versatility when it comes to making them. Apart from the basics you can add your fave extra ingredients such as raisins, nuts, coconut or dried cranberries.
Image: Recipes to Live For by Sally Andrews
MARMALADE RUSKS
As a marmalade maker these are my favourite for using up the jars of the breakfast spread left over from the previous season. If you don't fancy marmalade leave it out, replacing with the equivalent of extra muesli, bran cereal, raisins and seeds — and if too dry, add a little extra buttermilk.
Makes 60-90 depending on size
1kg stone-ground white cake wheat flour
30ml (2 tbsp) baking powder
10ml (2 tsp) salt
500g butter, cubed and at room temperature
165g toasted muesli or use same amount of bran cereal or digestive bran
130g sultanas or raisins or cake fruit mix
325ml (1 1/2 cups) mixed seeds — sunflower, linseed, sesame & pumpkin
40g desiccated coconut
300g brown sugar
2 oranges, finely zested
500ml (2 cups) buttermilk
500ml (2 cups) marmalade
3 free-range eggs, lightly beaten
Cook's note
Recipe and picture credit: Recipes to Live For by Sally Andrews (Penguin Random House) was recently awarded the 2025 Gourmand World Cookbook Award in the Acknowledgements category
Image: Jenny Kay
CAPPUCCINO BISCOTTI
You can added chopped chocolate, dates or preserved ginger to this recipe. Or you can an replace the coffee, liqueur and cinnamon with another flavour like vanilla and add raisins, nuts or cranberries instead.
Makes about 36
125g butter, softened
375ml (1 ½ cups) white sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) strong instant coffee granules
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) baking powder
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
2 extra large eggs
30ml (2 tbsp) coffee liqueur
625ml (2 ½ cups) cake wheat flour
Extra egg, lightly beaten for glazing
