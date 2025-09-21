Food

Sifo the 'Cooking Husband' shares his food heritage

A pharmacist by profession, the self-taught home cook has just published his second cookbook and dishes up a feast of traditional recipes

21 September 2025 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Sifo the Cooking Husband Vol. 2
Image: Supplied

My cooking is profoundly shaped by the flavours of my childhood and the dishes I cherish. For me, these recipes are not just meals; they convey a story.

Cooking offers a unique blend of creativity, mindfulness, and connection. The process is incredibly therapeutic, allowing me to focus on the task at hand and escape from daily stresses of my job as a pharmacist. Experimenting with different flavours and techniques allows me to express my creativity, while sharing meals with family and friends creates a sense of connection and community.

Cooking is part of my wife Nondumiso and my love language in our marriage. The satisfaction of transforming raw ingredients into a delicious dish can be immensely rewarding, making cooking a joyful experience beyond just the food itself.

Growing up Mthatha in the Eastern Cape I am grateful that my father ensured we did not succumb to societal expectations. In our household, chores were not assigned based on gender. This upbringing has inspired me to encourage other men to actively participate in the kitchen and support their partners. Cooking is a vital life skill and should not be confined to any specific gender or race. Sharing household responsibilities, including cooking, promotes equality and teamwork within the family. 

Oh yes, we have a beautiful brand new kitchen. I love everything about it, but if I had to choose one specific feature, it would be the lighting. The lighting is really amazing; it elevates the look of the kitchen and makes shooting cooking content for my social media a breeze.

My wife is intricately involved in putting my recipes together for the cookbook. She loves breakfast and the breakfast pizza is one of her favourite dishes. For me, it's difficult to pinpoint one; the recipe that really speaks to my soul is the pulled lamb lasagne. It is a hearty, warm dish made of both things I love to eat: pasta and meat.

How will we be celebrating Heritage Day? We'll be keeping it simple this year and enjoy a seven colours meal with family and friends. Think amanqina (chicken feet), pork trotters, beef stew and umngqsho (samp and beans), the most poplar maize dish in isiXhosa cuisine. Eating it brings back so many memories of my childhood. There will be fresh salads, some veggies and for pudding what's a heritage celebration without my malva pudding with caramel sauce?

Amanqina (Chicken Feet) with a Twist.
Image: Supplied

AMANQINA (CHICKEN FEET) WITH A TWIST

Growing up, we used to eat amanqina often. In fact, when a chicken was slaughtered at home, you just knew you’d be getting inqina, especially if you were the youngest. Usually cooked in chicken stock and some salt, doesn’t have a lot of meat, but the little flesh that it offers is very tasty. I also enjoy crushing the flavourful bones. And for the twist? Barbecue sauce for added flavour!

SERVES 8-10

Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes

30ml (2 Tbsp) canola oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 spring onions, chopped

15ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic

15ml (1 Tbsp) mild curry powder

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

600g amanqina (chicken feet), cleaned and scales removed by soaking the chicken feet in hot water for 3-4 minutes

30ml (2 tbsp) barbecue sauce

10ml (2 tsp) Worcestershire sauce

1 chicken stock cube dissolved in

500ml (2 cups) hot water, or 2 cups liquid chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

  1. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and spring onions, and sauté for 3-4 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Then, add the garlic and sauté for another minute.
  2. Add the curry powder, paprika and turmeric. Toast the spices for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the amanqina and stir to coat in the spices.
  3. Stir in the barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce and chicken stock, and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Lower the heat to medium, then cover with a lid and cook for 55-60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the meat is soft and tender, and the gravy has thickened. Best served warm with pap.
Sifo and his wife Nondumiso.
Image: Supplied

PRESSURE-COOKED PORK TROTTERS

I remember the holidays I spent at my father’s farm (Haga-Haga near East London) where he would slaughter a pig for my siblings and me. The next day, we would enjoy the pork trotters that had been slow-cooked for several hours over an open fire. This recipe draws inspiration from those cherished memories; however, I have made a few tweaks and incorporated a pressure cooker to significantly reduce the cooking time, so you can make it easily in the comfort of your kitchen.

SERVES 6—8

COOKING TIME 1 hour 25 minutes

30ml (2 Tbsp) canola oil

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

15ml (1 Tbsp) paprika

15ml (1 Tbsp) mild curry powder

5ml (1 tsp) garlic powder

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

10ml (2 tsp) dried chilli flakes (optional)

2 bay leaves

4 sprigs of thyme

1.2kg pork trotters, cleaned and cut into small chunks

1 beef stock cube dissolved in 2 cups hot water, or 2 cups liquid beef stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

 

  1. Select the high-heat sauté option on your pressure cooker — see notes and tips below. Add the oil and onion, and sauté for 3-4 minutes, until translucent, then add the chopped garlic and sauté for another minute, until fragrant.
  2. Add the paprika, curry powder, garlic powder, turmeric, chilli flakes (if using), bay leaves and thyme. Sauté for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the spices are fragrant.
  3. Add the pork trotters and stir. Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the trotters are golden-brown.
  4. Add the beef stock, and season with salt and pepper. Close the pressure cooker with lid. Switch to the high-pressure cook function. Pressure-cook the pork trotters for 50-60 minutes. The meat should be soft and tender, and the liquid slightly reduced.
  5. If you would like a thicker gravy, remove the trotters from the pressure cooker (or pot, if using), and simmer for another 10-15 minutes with the lid off. Alternatively, stir in a cornflour slurry (1 Tbsp cornflour mixed with ¼ cup water) to thicken.
  6. Release the pressure, then remove the lid. Serve the meat and gravy warm with pap or samp.

Notes and Tips:

  • If your pressure cooker does not have this function, you can do this step in a pot on the stove top over high heat.
  • If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can cook the pork trotters in a large pot on the stove top; you will just need to adjust the cooking time and temperature. I suggest the following: After adding the pork trotters to the pot (step 3), lower the heat to medium and cook for 2-3 hours, covered with a lid, stirring occasionally. Add a splash of water, as needed.
Intliziyo Zenkukhu (Chicken Hearts).
Image: Supplied

INTLIZIYO ZENKUKHU (CHICKEN HEARTS)

I love chicken hearts. My mother frequently prepared them for me and my siblings when we were kids. My favourite way to eat them is paired with bread.

SERVES 4

COOKING TIME 35 minutes

600g chicken heats

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic

5ml (1 tsp) curry powder (I used Rajah All-in- One Curry Powder)

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

2.5ml (½ tsp) white pepper

1 large fresh green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

15ml (1 tbsp) peri-peri sauce (optional)

15ml (1 tbsp) barbecue sauce

½ chicken stock cube dissolved in

250ml (1 cup) hot water

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, to garnish

  1. Rinse the chicken hearts, then pat them dry with paper towel. Set aside. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes, or until translucent. 
  2. Add the chicken hearts and cook for about 2 minutes, or until golden-brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in the garlic, curry powder, paprika, white pepper and green chillies (if using). Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add the peri-peri sauce, barbecue sauce and stock, and stir. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 15-20 minutes, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, and the chicken hearts are tender. Garnish with fresh parsley. Serve warm with Isonka Sombhako or pap.

Notes and Tips:

  • You can cut the chicken hearts in half to reduce the cooking time; I just prefer not to.
  • If you are not into spicy foods, you can omit the peri-peri sauce and fresh chillies — it will still taste good.

SIFO THE COOKING HUSBAND VOLUME 2

By Sinoyolo Sifo

Penguin Books 

R315

