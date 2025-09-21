Growing up, we used to eat amanqina often. In fact, when a chicken was slaughtered at home, you just knew you’d be getting inqina, especially if you were the youngest. Usually cooked in chicken stock and some salt, doesn’t have a lot of meat, but the little flesh that it offers is very tasty. I also enjoy crushing the flavourful bones. And for the twist? Barbecue sauce for added flavour!
SERVES 8-10
Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
30ml (2 Tbsp) canola oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 spring onions, chopped
15ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic
15ml (1 Tbsp) mild curry powder
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
600g amanqina (chicken feet), cleaned and scales removed by soaking the chicken feet in hot water for 3-4 minutes
30ml (2 tbsp) barbecue sauce
10ml (2 tsp) Worcestershire sauce
1 chicken stock cube dissolved in
500ml (2 cups) hot water, or 2 cups liquid chicken stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
Sifo the 'Cooking Husband' shares his food heritage
A pharmacist by profession, the self-taught home cook has just published his second cookbook and dishes up a feast of traditional recipes
Image: Supplied
My cooking is profoundly shaped by the flavours of my childhood and the dishes I cherish. For me, these recipes are not just meals; they convey a story.
Cooking offers a unique blend of creativity, mindfulness, and connection. The process is incredibly therapeutic, allowing me to focus on the task at hand and escape from daily stresses of my job as a pharmacist. Experimenting with different flavours and techniques allows me to express my creativity, while sharing meals with family and friends creates a sense of connection and community.
Cooking is part of my wife Nondumiso and my love language in our marriage. The satisfaction of transforming raw ingredients into a delicious dish can be immensely rewarding, making cooking a joyful experience beyond just the food itself.
Growing up Mthatha in the Eastern Cape I am grateful that my father ensured we did not succumb to societal expectations. In our household, chores were not assigned based on gender. This upbringing has inspired me to encourage other men to actively participate in the kitchen and support their partners. Cooking is a vital life skill and should not be confined to any specific gender or race. Sharing household responsibilities, including cooking, promotes equality and teamwork within the family.
Oh yes, we have a beautiful brand new kitchen. I love everything about it, but if I had to choose one specific feature, it would be the lighting. The lighting is really amazing; it elevates the look of the kitchen and makes shooting cooking content for my social media a breeze.
My wife is intricately involved in putting my recipes together for the cookbook. She loves breakfast and the breakfast pizza is one of her favourite dishes. For me, it's difficult to pinpoint one; the recipe that really speaks to my soul is the pulled lamb lasagne. It is a hearty, warm dish made of both things I love to eat: pasta and meat.
How will we be celebrating Heritage Day? We'll be keeping it simple this year and enjoy a seven colours meal with family and friends. Think amanqina (chicken feet), pork trotters, beef stew and umngqsho (samp and beans), the most poplar maize dish in isiXhosa cuisine. Eating it brings back so many memories of my childhood. There will be fresh salads, some veggies and for pudding what's a heritage celebration without my malva pudding with caramel sauce?
Image: Supplied
AMANQINA (CHICKEN FEET) WITH A TWIST
Growing up, we used to eat amanqina often. In fact, when a chicken was slaughtered at home, you just knew you’d be getting inqina, especially if you were the youngest. Usually cooked in chicken stock and some salt, doesn’t have a lot of meat, but the little flesh that it offers is very tasty. I also enjoy crushing the flavourful bones. And for the twist? Barbecue sauce for added flavour!
SERVES 8-10
Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
30ml (2 Tbsp) canola oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 spring onions, chopped
15ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic
15ml (1 Tbsp) mild curry powder
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
600g amanqina (chicken feet), cleaned and scales removed by soaking the chicken feet in hot water for 3-4 minutes
30ml (2 tbsp) barbecue sauce
10ml (2 tsp) Worcestershire sauce
1 chicken stock cube dissolved in
500ml (2 cups) hot water, or 2 cups liquid chicken stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
Image: Supplied
PRESSURE-COOKED PORK TROTTERS
I remember the holidays I spent at my father’s farm (Haga-Haga near East London) where he would slaughter a pig for my siblings and me. The next day, we would enjoy the pork trotters that had been slow-cooked for several hours over an open fire. This recipe draws inspiration from those cherished memories; however, I have made a few tweaks and incorporated a pressure cooker to significantly reduce the cooking time, so you can make it easily in the comfort of your kitchen.
SERVES 6—8
COOKING TIME 1 hour 25 minutes
30ml (2 Tbsp) canola oil
1 large onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
15ml (1 Tbsp) paprika
15ml (1 Tbsp) mild curry powder
5ml (1 tsp) garlic powder
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
10ml (2 tsp) dried chilli flakes (optional)
2 bay leaves
4 sprigs of thyme
1.2kg pork trotters, cleaned and cut into small chunks
1 beef stock cube dissolved in 2 cups hot water, or 2 cups liquid beef stock
Salt and pepper, to taste
Notes and Tips:
Image: Supplied
INTLIZIYO ZENKUKHU (CHICKEN HEARTS)
I love chicken hearts. My mother frequently prepared them for me and my siblings when we were kids. My favourite way to eat them is paired with bread.
SERVES 4
COOKING TIME 35 minutes
600g chicken heats
2 Tbsp canola oil
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
5ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic
5ml (1 tsp) curry powder (I used Rajah All-in- One Curry Powder)
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
2.5ml (½ tsp) white pepper
1 large fresh green chilli, finely chopped (optional)
15ml (1 tbsp) peri-peri sauce (optional)
15ml (1 tbsp) barbecue sauce
½ chicken stock cube dissolved in
250ml (1 cup) hot water
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh parsley, to garnish
Notes and Tips:
SIFO THE COOKING HUSBAND VOLUME 2
By Sinoyolo Sifo
Penguin Books
R315
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Crisp Corona cocktail to enjoy in sunny weather
Mini cook-off with kitchen AI
Spring dining trends with chef Yoshan Naidu of @Sandton Hotel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos