Braai to make history: celebrate SA’s world record attempt with White Star

This Heritage Day, South Africans are invited to come together for a historic celebration of food, culture, music and community at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

On September 24, the famed sports stadium will be transformed into the home of SA’s biggest braai, as the nation attempts to set a new world record for the greatest number of people braaiing simultaneously.

Known for producing the classic white and fluffy pap that perfectly complements every braai, White Star is honoured to be the official pap partner of this landmark event, dubbed Big Save World Record Braai Day.

Once the record attempt is complete, the celebration will continue with an awesome music and lifestyle festival. Tickets to the festival are selling out fast: book now via Howler.

The World Record attempt

A whopping 2,500 participants will gather around pre-lit braai stations, ready to cook up a storm during the Big Braai from 9am to 12pm.

Each braaier receives a portion of tasty wors and a portion of White Star pap, a branded apron as a keepsake, and their very own pair of tongs to take home.

The highlight is a spectacular, communal five-minute braai blitz at exactly 10am, when thousands aim to make history with the largest public braai ever held in SA.

Music, celeb cook-offs and more

After the braai frenzy, the festivities continue with the Festival Fun from 12pm until 8pm. Visitors can enjoy stellar live performances from acclaimed South African artists such as Mi Casa, GoodLuck, and Booshle G.

An adults-only beer garden offers a relaxed space for those 18 and above, complete with ID checks to ensure a safe experience. Food trucks and beverage vendors provide a variety of delights to explore, while chill zones accommodate families seeking entertainment and a place to unwind.