Braai to make history: celebrate SA’s world record attempt with White Star
The official pap partner of Big Save World Record Braai Day invites you to a stellar Heritage Day festival featuring celebrity cook-offs and music by Mzansi’s top artists
This Heritage Day, South Africans are invited to come together for a historic celebration of food, culture, music and community at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
On September 24, the famed sports stadium will be transformed into the home of SA’s biggest braai, as the nation attempts to set a new world record for the greatest number of people braaiing simultaneously.
Known for producing the classic white and fluffy pap that perfectly complements every braai, White Star is honoured to be the official pap partner of this landmark event, dubbed Big Save World Record Braai Day.
Once the record attempt is complete, the celebration will continue with an awesome music and lifestyle festival. Tickets to the festival are selling out fast: book now via Howler.
The World Record attempt
A whopping 2,500 participants will gather around pre-lit braai stations, ready to cook up a storm during the Big Braai from 9am to 12pm.
Each braaier receives a portion of tasty wors and a portion of White Star pap, a branded apron as a keepsake, and their very own pair of tongs to take home.
The highlight is a spectacular, communal five-minute braai blitz at exactly 10am, when thousands aim to make history with the largest public braai ever held in SA.
Music, celeb cook-offs and more
After the braai frenzy, the festivities continue with the Festival Fun from 12pm until 8pm. Visitors can enjoy stellar live performances from acclaimed South African artists such as Mi Casa, GoodLuck, and Booshle G.
An adults-only beer garden offers a relaxed space for those 18 and above, complete with ID checks to ensure a safe experience. Food trucks and beverage vendors provide a variety of delights to explore, while chill zones accommodate families seeking entertainment and a place to unwind.
You can also head to the White Star Cook-Off marquee to watch Shaka iLembe actor Zamani Mbatha challenge acclaimed singer-songwriter Azana in a lively cooking contest. The showdown promises plenty of laughs and great food inspiration.
Festival-goers also stand a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the day thanks to White Star’s interactive activities.
More than just a meal — a cultural experience
White Star’s association with South African culture runs deep. It is not just about quality maize meal; it’s about sharing moments, telling stories, and honouring heritage through the food on our plates. White Star’s fluffy pap is a comforting staple that brings everyone to the table, embodying the essence of togetherness.
“White Star stands for togetherness and celebrating our roots through food,” says Jonita Cuff, White Star’s marketing manager. “Being part of this record-breaking braai brings our values to life. We are thrilled to offer South Africans a taste of tradition at such a memorable gathering.”
With everything from sizzling wors to soulful tunes and family-friendly fun, the event offers an unbeatable way to celebrate Heritage Day.
Book your tickets to the festival now via Howler and follow White Star on Facebook, X and Instagram to watch the day’s excitement unfold on social media.
This article was sponsored by White Star.