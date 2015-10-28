7 smart strategies to make breastfeeding work at work

After returning to work from maternity leave, 28-year-old Dineo Tsamela, a digital expert from Joburg, was determined to continue breastfeeding her son. “On my first day back at work I was thinking: ‘Oh my goodness, am I going to leak everywhere?’”

It’s normal for breastfeeding moms to be stressed about all sorts of things when they return to work, says Joburg lactation consultant, Laura Sayce. “Will their care provider know how to give their baby the milk? Is she going to take the bottle? A lot of moms want to give it up in the beginning.”

The good news is that it is possible to make breastfeeding work at work – with a couple of smart strategies.

1) KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE PRIZE

Keeping the health benefits of breastfeeding top of mind motivated 41-year-old Helen Smith from Springs to continue breastfeeding her first child for more than two years while she worked fulltime as a proof-reader. She says this can help other working moms stay the course too.

“My son is now six and doctor’s visits are rare. I think it’s most likely that he gets his strong immune system from being breastfed.”

Breastfeeding is good for moms too, says Sayce. “Having that snuggle with your baby when they get home takes moms from stressed work mode to relaxed mommy mode, and helps them reconnect with baby after a day at the office.”