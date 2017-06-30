Sleeping in a noisy bedroom could be contributing to male infertility

Many would already agree that noise can disturb day-to-day life, making it difficult to concentrate on work and disrupting sleep.

However, more studies are now discovering the health implications of exposure to high noise levels, linking it to heart disease, mental illness, changes in social behavior, and a reduced performance in completing complex tasks.

Previous research looking at fertility in women has also shown a link between exposure to noise and birth-related problems, such as premature birth, spontaneous abortion and congenital malformations.

Carried out by researchers from Seoul National University in the Republic of Korea, the new research looks specifically at male infertility by analysing data from 206,492 men aged 20-59 and calculating the participants' levels of noise exposure.