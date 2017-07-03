Fewer than one in seven doctors examines the prostate gland for cancer‚ with excuses including: “My finger is too short.”

Other reasons for not performing a digital rectal examination include‚ “it may pass as sexual harassment” and “there’s no privacy in the ward” and “lubrication is not available”.

Kalli Spencer‚ a urologist in the medical school at Wits University‚ questioned 303 doctors — excluding urologists — to assess whether they test for prostate cancer‚ and if not why not.

Writing in the South African Medical Journal‚ Spencer said the performance of digital exams and blood tests was “very low‚ which may have significant clinical implications”.