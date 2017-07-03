The difference between masterbation & 'misses'bation

A guy friend once advised me (with a shudder) to never borrow a friend's pornography collection, "because you'll only discover what they like".

I picture popping over to a girlfriend's house and asking to borrow her well, her what?

Our "visual aids" are more likely to be books, online, or simply stored; women have as active a mental "wank-bank" as men do, if not more so. We just don't talk about it.

I know this because a few years ago I co-authored a series of choose-your-own- adventure erotic novels, with Sarah Lotz and Helen Moffett. And writing some of those hundred-plus sex scenes, forced me to consider what kind of visual aids women need to start the party.