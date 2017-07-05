5 legit reasons to take naps at work

As long as it doesn't take more than 30 minutes to an hour, a nap is good for our health in many ways. It's perfectly natural for mammals and is even part of the work culture in China.

Here's a list of all the benefits of a short siesta:

1) A healthier heart

A nap is beneficial for the heart because it lowers blood pressure and allows the cardiovascular system to recover. Two hormones, adrenalin and noradrenalin, which help to keep the body awake, stimulate the heart rate.

A Greek scientific study in 2007 showed that a habitual 30-minute nap (three times a week) reduced the risk of death by heart failure by over 30%.

Try it out to improve your sports performance.