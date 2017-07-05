Age of father-to-be, not just mom, affects IVF success

New research suggests that like women, a man's age also has an effect on the success of IVF treatment, despite the appearance of male fertility as never-ending.

Unlike women, men do not go through menopause or a predictable and detectable decline in fertility, however a few previous studies have found that a man's age can affect natural conception, particularly in the genetic health of sperm cells.

However, a woman's age is often thought to be the dominant factor in the success of both natural and assisted conception.

For the new research, carried out by Dr Laura Dodge from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA, a total of almost 19,000 IVF cycles performed in 7,753 couples at a large IVF clinic in Boston were analysed.

The female partners in these cycles were placed into four different age groups: under 30, 30-35 years, 35-40 years, and 40-42. Men were also placed into these same groups, with an additional group of 42 and over.