Worked out like a boss? Here's how to soothe those sore muscles

Whether you prefer a cardio workout or strength training, exercise can leave your muscles sore and tight in the days after, and make your next session even harder.

To help ease the discomfort, as well as help boost your sports performance, we've rounded up some tips and techniques from the University of Kentucky and recent studies to ease muscles and lead to a quicker and more effective recovery.

Stretching

Stretching is a key step in aiding recovery, reducing muscle soreness and preventing injuries.

Muscles can't react to changes in length effectively when they are tight; stretching before exercise can help muscles move more effectively.

Static stretching - holding a stretch without movement - can be done before exercise, but is most important after activity.

Kinetic stretching - warming up muscles with movement - is also beneficial, with the most benefit coming from its combination with static stretching.