'Period brain' is a myth, says study

The researchers looked at three aspects of cognition, asking participants to perform 10 cognitive tests in total, lasting around 40 minutes, to see if there were any changes in the three processes at different stages in the menstrual cycle.

The team used a standardised, validated, computer-assisted neuropsychological test system for the study, and participants performed the tests on a touchscreen computer.

Although the results may come as a surprise to some women, the team found that the levels of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone in a woman's system have no impact on working memory, cognitive bias or ability to pay attention to two things at once.

Despite the team finding that in the first cycle some hormones did affect cognitive bias and attention in some of the women, these results were not found in the second cycle, and overall none of the hormones studied had any replicable, consistent effect on the women's cognition.

"Although there might be individual exceptions, women's cognitive performance is in general not disturbed by hormonal changes occurring with the menstrual cycle," commented Professor Leeners.

She did add however that more research does need to be done in this area, and that going forward even larger samples of women with hormone disorders and further cognitive tests would help researchers gain more understanding of how the menstrual cycle affects the brain.

The findings can be found published online in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.