Smoking while pregnant ups the odds of your child committing crimes

New research has found that young people whose mothers smoked may have a higher risk of antisocial behavior and of carrying out criminal acts.

Previous studies have also found a link between smoking during pregnancy and antisocial behavior in children, however whether this is a causal relationship remains unclear.

In order to gain a better understanding, a team of researchers from Brown University and the University of Maryland looked at 3,443 children of women who took part in the Boston and Providence centers of the Collaborative Perinatal Project (CPP) between 1959 and 1966.

The CPP looked at factors during pregnancy and birth that might influence mental, neurological, and physical capabilities of a child, including smoking habits.

The team gathered this data, as well as information from court records on the children between 18 and 33 years of age to assess if any crimes had been committed during this time.