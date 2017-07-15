Health & Sex

Eating beans could be the secret to living a longer, healthier life

16 July 2017 - 00:02 By Daniel Jardim

The world's longest-lived citizens have one thing in common: beans are a big part of their diets.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. Fab or cultural faux pas? Louis Vuitton's Basotho blanket-inspired collection Fashion & Beauty
  3. 6 things you discover when you date an older woman Lifestyle
  4. Sex tapes to skin lightening: Toke Makinwa's tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  5. Sex Talk: Can I get pregnant from naked foreplay? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. Hold your fire before trying the activated charcoal detox trend Lifestyle
  2. A nutritious part of your root veggies ends up in the rubbish Food
X