To layer or not to layer? What to wear when exercising outdoors in winter
Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares some expert tips
Letshego Zulu has just completed the Trek 4 Mandela summit of mount Kilimanjaro in honour of her racing driver husband, Gugu, who died on the same trip last year. She gives us some advice for cold-weather exercise gear.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP