Multitasking doesn't make you as productive as you'd think

Jackson Lu and colleagues at Columbia University asked participants to complete tasks involving convergent thinking, problem solving, experiment 1, and divergent thinking, idea generating, experiment 2.

Some were instructed to work on one task in the first half of their allotted time and then switch to a second task. Others were told to alternate between tasks at preset intervals and the third group were allowed to switch between tasks at their discretion.

Those who alternated between tasks at set intervals outperformed everyone else.

Yet when asked which approach they preferred, most said they would choose to switch between tasks at their own discretion, presumably because they feel it gives them maximum autonomy and flexibility.

But the researchers argue that few of us recognise when we're becoming cognitively "fixated"; when our thinking is becoming "stuck".

The best way to overcome this rigidity, they suggest, is to switch between tasks at regular, preset intervals. Regular switching encourages us to look at a task from new angles, making it easier to generate fresh ideas.