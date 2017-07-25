Up to 76% of people are 'overfat'. Are you one of them?

If your waist measures more than half your height then you could be "overfat" according to a new report, which suggests that up to 90% of men and 80% of women in developed countries may fall into this category.

Published in Frontiers in Public Health, the article explains that the global overfat pandemic is more prevalent in developed countries than developing ones and that 50% of children in developed countries may also suffer from being overfat.

Overfat refers to carrying excess body fat that can impair health; it can even include normal-weight non-obese individuals.

To calculate whether you are overfat the researchers advice against using more traditional methods of assessing a healthy body weight, such as scales or calculating Body Mass Index (BMI), stating that they are not effective when calculating if someone is overfat.

Instead, researchers recommend taking a measurement of the waistline at the level of the belly button and comparing it to height, explaining that this waist measurement should be less than half a person's height.